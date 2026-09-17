Cydcor Event Services Returns for a Third Consecutive Year to Support the Wine & Spirits Industry's Largest Annual Gathering

Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and event services, has been named the preferred staffing provider for the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Access LIVE convention for a third consecutive year. The 2027 event takes place February 1-4 in Dallas, Texas, and will once again include Cydcor's exhibit build services alongside its staffing for on-site talent and logistics support. WSWA's Access LIVE draws more than 2,500 industry professionals and 400+ exhibiting opportunities each year, serving as a premier marketplace for innovation, networking, brand discovery and business development in the wine and spirits industry. Cydcor's selection for a third consecutive year follows two years of what WSWA and exhibitors have described as seamless, brand-forward execution on the show floor.

One Partner for the Full Event Experience

For Access LIVE 2027, exhibitors working with Cydcor can source their physical exhibit, design, construction, and installation, and the people who staff it through a single point of contact. That pairing isn't new for Cydcor's Access LIVE program, but it remains a differentiator few staffing providers in the space can match.

"We're proud to return as the preferred staffing provider for Access LIVE 2027 in Dallas," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Our goal is to make it easier for exhibitors to create a strong, consistent brand experience on the show floor. By bringing together top-tier event talent, operational support, and exhibit services, we help brands manage more of their event needs through a single partner, so every interaction reflects their brand at its best."

What Cydcor Provides at Access LIVE 2027:

Brand ambassadors

Mixologists and bartenders

Sampling specialists

Costume Characters

Multilingual product representatives

On-site logistics and event support

Exhibit design and installation support

Cydcor works with each client to align event talent and support with the brand's goals, messaging, and activation needs. Brand representatives are briefed on client expectations and prepared to engage attendees professionally while helping brands create meaningful interactions on the show floor.





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About Cydcor Event Services

Cydcor Event Services is Cydcor's dedicated channel for in-person brand engagement and event execution, supporting brand ambassador programs, trade show staffing, experiential activations, hospitality, sampling programs, and consumer events across North America. Its capabilities span planning and staffing, on-site execution, program management, post-event reporting, and exhibit services, giving clients the flexibility to work with one partner across individual events, multi-market programs, and large-scale activations.

Learn more or book Cydcor for WSWA Access LIVE 2027:

Cydcor Event Services For more information on Access LIVE or to register, visit AccessLive.wswa.org.

About Cydcor

Cydcor is an award-winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, helping Fortune 500 and emerging brands grow across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based channels. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor contracts with a network of independently owned and operated sales companies to deliver scalable, performance-driven results. Since 1994, Cydcor has been a leading in-person customer acquisition provider for many enterprise brands looking to scale beyond digital channels across North America. Cydcor focuses on direct customer engagement to drive brand growth and long-term customer value. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

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