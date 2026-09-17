Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - The Main Forum of the 9th China Robotics Summit officially opened this morning in Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City. Theme-centered on "Smart Ecosystem, Full-Scenario Empowerment: Intelligence Transformation and Quality Evolution in the 'Robotics+' Era," the Summit is hosted by the China Association for Mechatronics Technology & Application (CAMTA).





The Main Forum of the 9th China Robotics Summit in session



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The event is co-organized by the Zhejiang University Robotics Institute, Robot Technique and Application Magazine, Hangzhou Yuhang Haichuang Humanoid Robotics Industry Innovation Center, LeadeRobot Platform, the Embodied AI Branch of CAMTA, the Zhejiang Robot Industry Association (ZRIA), and China Jiliang University (CJLU).

Senior government officials, academic leaders, and experts from the National Key R&D Program "Intelligent Robotics" expert group attended the opening, including Lu Wenge, Level-2 Inspector of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Science and Technology; Li Mingsong, Deputy Director of the Hangzhou Bureau of Economy and Information Technology; Professor Zhu Shiqiang from Zhejiang University; and expert panel members Han Jianda, Duan Xingguang, Chen Diansheng, Li Yibin, and Zheng Junqi.

Opening remarks were delivered by Lou Wanzong, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology; Han Zhiqiang, Deputy Director of the Northern Institute of Science and Technology Information; and Qu Daokui, President of CAMTA. Speakers broadly agreed that the robotics industry is rapidly transitioning from technical demonstrations to large-scale deployment, marking 2026 as the inaugural year for the mass production of humanoid robots.

The Summit featured several key industry milestones:

Healthcare & Elderly Care Innovation: Launch of the Healthcare and Elderly Care Robotics Collaborative Innovation Platform by the China Association for Promoting Health Care, uniting universities, research institutes, hospitals, and industry leaders.

Launch of the Healthcare and Elderly Care Robotics Collaborative Innovation Platform by the China Association for Promoting Health Care, uniting universities, research institutes, hospitals, and industry leaders. Competition Launch: Official launch of the Agent Special Competition of the China University Intelligent Robotics Creative Competition.

Official launch of the Agent Special Competition of the China University Intelligent Robotics Creative Competition. Industry Insights: Video release of the 2026 Research Report on the Global Expansion of China's Embodied AI Industry , outlining a five-tier framework spanning strategy, technology, compliance, operations, and ecosystem leadership, alongside a four-stage international development roadmap.

Video release of the , outlining a five-tier framework spanning strategy, technology, compliance, operations, and ecosystem leadership, alongside a four-stage international development roadmap. Standardization: Official release of the Embodied AI Capability Evaluation Framework, establishing a standardized metric for the industry.

During the keynote sessions, academics and specialists presented findings on embodied AI in smart manufacturing, multimodal systems from cloud intelligence to physical application, and end-to-end perception-decision-control integration.

A roundtable panel moderated by Dong Kai, Director of the Science and Technology Division at the CCID Consulting, featured Tuo Hua, Founder and CEO of ROKAE Robotics; Yu Lei, Partner at Galaxea AI (Xinghaitu); and Cai Zhenhui, Founder and CEO of Harvest Praxis. The panel engaged in a focused discussion on the theme: "The First Year of Mass Production: Who is Really Deploying?"

The afternoon agenda continues with five specialized parallel forums focusing on bionic robotics and healthcare robotics, alongside the Third Meeting of the 2026 Humanoid Robot Testing and Certification Working Group.

Overall, the 9th China Robotics Summit is expected to convene representatives from over 50 associations and academic institutions, more than 500 industry specialists, and over 2,000 professional attendees, with media coverage supported by over 100 outlets. The accompanying exhibition features 35 companies across five dedicated zones: industrial, service, humanoid robotics, core components, and embodied AI infrastructure.

About the China Robotics Summit

Inaugurated in 2014 and hosted by the China Association for Mechatronics Technology & Application (CAMTA), the China Robotics Summit is one of the nation's premier international platforms dedicated to robotics, automation, and embodied AI. Backed by CAMTA's extensive industry network, the Summit serves as an essential nexus connecting government, industry leaders, academic institutions, research facilities, and capital markets.

The annual event features high-level main forums, specialized technical sessions, cutting-edge tech exhibitions, and strategic investment matchmaking. Covering key sectors including industrial automation, service robotics, humanoid systems, and critical hardware, the Summit showcases breakthroughs driving the global transition toward smart manufacturing. Recognized as an industry barometer, the China Robotics Summit accelerates the commercial deployment, standardized evaluation, and international collaboration of advanced robotics technologies.

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