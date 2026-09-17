Study of 22 experienced soccer players also measured short term neurophysiological and reaction time responses

Traverse City, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - NeuroGuard+ today announced the final results of a controlled laboratory study led by concussion researcher Alan J. Pearce, Ph.D. The report found statistically significant reductions in mean linear and rotational head acceleration when participants used the company's lower-jaw mouthguard during a repetitive soccer-heading protocol. The study measured head acceleration and immediate responses after heading; it did not measure concussion incidence or establish that any mouthguard prevents concussion.

The study included 22 experienced soccer players, 18 men and four women, who completed 20 standardized headers. Researchers recorded linear and rotational head acceleration, assessed neurophysiological responses using transcranial magnetic stimulation and measured choice reaction time. Participants completed a no-mouthguard condition and were assigned to use either NeuroGuard+ or a conventional upper-mouthguard comparator.

The final report found that NeuroGuard+ reduced mean linear head acceleration by approximately 20% and mean rotational head acceleration by approximately 27%. The between-group differences were statistically significant for mean linear acceleration compared with no mouthguard (p=0.041) and with the conventional upper mouthguard (p=0.038), and for mean rotational acceleration compared with the upper mouthguard (p=0.020). Peak acceleration results were not statistically significant.

The researchers also reported a significant difference in cortical inhibition between the NeuroGuard+ and conventional upper-mouthguard groups after heading (p=0.050), with the response better maintained in the NeuroGuard+ group. Choice reaction time differed significantly between those groups after heading (p=0.049), while response accuracy did not differ. These findings describe immediate laboratory measurements following repetitive soccer heading and should not be interpreted as evidence of real-world concussion prevention.

"Our findings suggest that a commercially available lower mandibular repositioning mouthguard can attenuate head acceleration while helping preserve acute neurophysiological and cognitive function following repetitive soccer heading," said Dr. Pearce. "These results provide encouraging evidence supporting continued research into mandibular repositioning technology in competitive contact sports."

The final report concludes that the results support further field research during training and competition, including studies designed to evaluate whether lower head acceleration translates into a change in concussion outcomes. It also notes that the proposed mechanism involving jaw and neck coupling was inferred rather than measured directly, and that head acceleration can only be used to infer brain-tissue strain.

About NeuroGuard+

NeuroGuard+ is a commercially available lower-arch athletic mouthguard designed to reposition the mandible while leaving the upper arch unobstructed. The product was developed by Traverse City dentist Michael Hutchison, D.D.S. More information is available at https://neuroguardplus.com/.

Dr. Michael Hutchison, inventor of the NeuroGuard+ mouthguard.

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