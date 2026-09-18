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ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Nouria's Kitchen Introduces Loaded Italian Pizza and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Bagel for Fall

New limited-time menu items deliver bold flavors for breakfast and lunch across New England locations

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Nouria, a family-owned convenience, food, and fuel retailer serving New England and the Southeast, has added two bold flavors to its fall menu: the Loaded Italian Pizza and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Bagel. Available now at participating Nouria's Kitchen locations in New England, the new offerings give guests fresh reasons to stop in for breakfast or lunch.

The Loaded Italian Pizza brings together ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, green peppers, and onions for a hearty combination of Italian-inspired flavors and is prepared from scratch using only the freshest ingredients. The Loaded Italian Pizza is available for $3.29 per slice or two for $6, and $18.99 for a whole pizza.

The Spicy Sausage Breakfast Bagel features savory breakfast sausage, egg, melted American cheese, and zesty Calabrese salsa on a bagel, adding a spicy twist to a familiar breakfast favorite and is available for $4.

"We want guests to think of Nouria as a destination for a great meal, and that starts with giving them food they look forward to," said Joe Hamza, chief operating officer at Nouria. "Continuing to evolve our menu is an important part of that commitment. These fall additions bring variety and bold flavor to breakfast and lunch; with the convenience our guests count on."

Both items are available through October 25th at participating Nouria's Kitchen locations in New England. For participating locations, visit Nouria.com.

About Nouria

Nouria is a family-owned convenience, food, and fuel retail company headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, the company operates more than 300 convenience store locations, 93 car washes, and multiple travel centers across New England and the Southeast. Nouria also supplies fuel to independent retail sites under brands including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo. The company is committed to delivering an outstanding guest experience and supporting the communities it serves.

Media Contact

David Heilbronner, Director of Marketing | dheilbronner@nouria.com | 508-314-5149

SOURCE: Nouria



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nourias-kitchen-introduces-loaded-italian-pizza-and-spicy-sausage-breakfast-bage-1221274

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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