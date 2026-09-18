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WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 16:23
86,20 Euro
+0,35 % +0,30
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,0086,5517.09.
85,8086,7017.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 00:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ingredion Incorporated Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Oct. 20, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2026. This is the twelfth consecutive year Ingredion's board has approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.