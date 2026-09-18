Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzd, the scientifically proven beverage formulated to accelerate alcohol metabolism, restore mental clarity and reduce hangover symptoms, announces that Richard Buzbuzian will resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2026.

The Company thanks Mr. Buzbuzian for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors in his new role in the North American resource sector. Mr. Buzbuzian has agreed to make himself available to assist with transition matters from October 1, 2026 through November 1, 2026, as the Company identifies and recruits his replacement.

About Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.

Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and feel great the next day. unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack and 18-pack formats at https://unbuzzd.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the transition of the Chief Executive Officer role and the Company's identification and recruitment of a replacement. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the Company's ability to identify and recruit a suitable replacement within the anticipated timeframe. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding unbuzzd. Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314938