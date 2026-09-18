New cold email platform gives businesses mailboxes built specifically for outbound at $1 per mailbox, including domain authentication, automatic warming, measured inbox placement, and pre-warmed inboxes ready to send from day one.

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - EmailPal, a cold email infrastructure platform built for outbound senders, today announced the full launch of its mailbox provisioning, warming, and deliverability platform, giving agencies, sales teams, and outbound-focused businesses a dedicated alternative to running cold email through Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. The platform combines domain registration, mailbox provisioning, email authentication, inbox warming, deliverability monitoring, and list verification into a single system, available through a dashboard, a full REST API, and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for AI agents.

A Cold Email Platform Built for Outbound, Not Repurposed From Internal Mail

Most teams sending cold email today are doing it on infrastructure that was never designed for the job. Other email suites and their abuse detection systems are built to catch exactly the sending pattern that outbound campaigns produce, resulting in mass account suspensions the week a campaign starts working.

EmailPal was built to solve this directly as dedicated cold email infrastructure. Every mailbox on the platform runs on EmailPal's own mail servers, priced at roughly $1 per mailbox rather than $16 per seat, with authentication, warming, and deliverability monitoring handled automatically rather than left to the sender.

"Every team we talk to has the same story," said Josh Bolstad, owner of EmailPal. "They set up Workspace mailboxes, they start sending, and a few weeks in, right when replies start coming back, the whole tenant gets suspended. Cold email infrastructure needs to be purpose-built, not borrowed from a product designed for internal company mail. That is the entire premise of EmailPal: mailboxes, domains, warming, and deliverability, built from the ground up for outbound, and managed automatically so a sender never has to think about DNS, IP reputation, or inbox placement again."

Pre-Warmed Email Inboxes Available Instantly

Among the platform's core offerings are pre-warmed email inboxes, addresses provisioned on domains that EmailPal registers, parks, and warms months in advance of sale. Rather than starting a new domain and mailbox from zero and waiting weeks for it to build sending reputation, businesses can claim a prewarmed inbox with a finished warming ramp, real correspondence history at major providers, and a measured inbox placement rate already attached to it.

This approach to pre-warmed inboxes addresses one of the most common failure points in cold email: a brand-new mailbox sending dozens of messages a day on day one behaves exactly like a spam source to inbox providers such as Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo. EmailPal's prewarmed inventory removes that ramp-up period entirely, letting outbound teams start sending cold email campaigns immediately at full volume without triggering spam filters or damaging domain reputation before a campaign even begins.

Deliverability Managed Automatically, Not Left to the Sender

EmailPal positions itself as cold email infrastructure that manages deliverability on the sender's behalf rather than handing over a mailbox and a dashboard full of settings. Every sending address is scored hourly across Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo individually, with automatic step-downs through watch, throttled, and quarantine states when deliverability signals degrade, and automatic recovery once an address proves it is clean again. Domain authentication, including SPF with a hard fail policy, dual-key DKIM (RSA-2048 and Ed25519), DMARC set to p=reject, and MX records for replies, is written and verified against public DNS resolvers rather than left for the customer to configure by hand.

The platform's deliverability and warming system is designed around a core distinction the company says separates it from most inbox warming tools on the market: warming traffic is sent to real mailboxes at real inbox providers over the open internet, rather than between mailboxes hosted on the same warming vendor's own servers. That distinction matters because mail delivered locally between a warmup tool's own mailboxes never actually reaches Gmail, Yahoo, or Outlook for scoring, meaning the sending domain builds no real reputation at the providers that matter. EmailPal's warming messages are opened, replied to, and rescued from spam folders at real provider accounts, so the resulting inbox placement numbers reflect genuine deliverability rather than a warming vendor's internal traffic.

Built for Sequencers, APIs, and AI Agents

EmailPal mailboxes export in one click into the cold email sequencers outbound teams already run, including Smartlead, Instantly, Apollo, Lemlist, Snov.io, SalesHandy, Reply.io, Woodpecker, Clay, and HeyReach. For teams building their own sending infrastructure or automating outbound at scale, every action available in the EmailPal dashboard, including domain search and purchase, mailbox provisioning, warming controls, inbox management, and list verification, is exposed through a full REST API covering more than forty endpoints.

EmailPal has also released a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, giving AI agents built on Claude, Cursor, or any MCP-compatible client direct access to 29 tools spanning domain purchasing, mailbox provisioning, warming, inbox reading and sending, list verification, and suppression management, using the same authenticated keys and scopes as the API. A read-only mode is available so agents can be restricted from purchasing, releasing, or sending without a human in the loop, an increasingly important control as outbound teams begin automating cold email infrastructure setup directly through AI agents rather than manual dashboards.

List Verification and Compliance Built Into the Platform

Beyond mailboxes and warming, EmailPal includes list verification designed to catch a problem most verification tools miss: catch-all domains that accept mail to any address, which cause standard verifiers to mark bounced addresses as valid. EmailPal probes each domain with a mailbox address that cannot exist before evaluating any real address on that domain, distinguishing genuinely deliverable addresses from catch-all domains that will accept and later bounce anything. Every plan includes a daily allowance of instant verification checks, and lists are automatically screened before they are allowed to send through the platform.

Suppression is enforced platform-wide: a complaint or unsubscribe on any mailbox suppresses that recipient address across the entire EmailPal system, and one-click unsubscribe links are served without requiring authentication, preventing the redirect behavior that can trigger spam complaints from automated mail clients.

Pricing and Availability

EmailPal is priced per mailbox rather than per seat, starting at $69 per month for 50 mailboxes and 50 domain slots on its Starter plan, scaling to a Growth plan at $189 per month for 200 mailboxes and a Scale plan at $499 per month for 600 mailboxes, each including the full API, the MCP server, warming, unified inbox, and list verification. Pre-warmed inboxes are available separately at $3 per address per month with a 90-day minimum term, with warming continuing for the life of the lease so the measured inbox placement rate stays current rather than becoming stale. Businesses can bring domains they already own at no additional cost, or register new domains through EmailPal starting at $1.

EmailPal is available now at emailpal.io, with new accounts able to begin provisioning mailboxes, claiming pre-warmed inboxes, and connecting existing domains immediately after sign-up, with no credit card required to start.

About EmailPal

EmailPal is a cold email infrastructure platform that provides mailboxes built specifically for outbound sending, combining domain registration and authentication, automated inbox warming, hourly deliverability monitoring, list verification, and a unified inbox into a single system. EmailPal serves agencies, sales teams, and outbound-focused businesses through a dashboard, a full REST API, and a Model Context Protocol server for AI agents, with pre-warmed inboxes, dedicated IP options, and per-provider deliverability scoring across Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo. EmailPal mailboxes export directly into Smartlead, Instantly, Apollo, Lemlist, and other leading cold email sequencing platforms.

For more information, visit emailpal.io.

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