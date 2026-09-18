Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 05:14 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Acquires and Rebrands Six Locations in Georgia and Alabama

Leading Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands to 332 Locations Across 30 States

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's largest conveyor car wash companies, announced today the acquisition and rebranding of six strategic locations-five in Georgia and one in Alabama. Tidal Wave now operates 332 locations across 30 states.

This expansion accelerates Tidal Wave's commitment to McDonough, Georgia, now a key multi-location market with four Tidal Wave locations and a fifth on the 2027 roadmap. The acquisition also deepens the brand's investment in Macon and Muscle Shoals while launching Tidal Wave in the new markets of Vidalia and Cordele, Georgia. All six locations have been fully rebranded with Tidal Wave's premium service model, industry-leading car wash technology, and customer-first approach. Each location features high-pressure vacuums, mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse systems, and premium add-ons including undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine-giving customers a complete vehicle care solution in one convenient stop.

New Tidal Wave Locations

Georgia:

  • 5551 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA 31220
  • 4780 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210
  • 203 Rigsbee Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474
  • 1303 16th Ave E, Cordele, GA 31015
  • 261 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253

Alabama:

  • 3400 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

"Macon and McDonough's strong market performance demonstrates the demand for premium car wash services in the Southeast, and we're doubling down in that region," said Scott Blackstock, Founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "We're also excited to enter Vidalia and Cordele-both markets show tremendous potential for growth. These acquisitions reflect our strategic commitment to areas where customers value quality service and convenience."

Each location features fast, friendly service and cutting-edge car wash technology. Customers at all six locations can choose from Tidal Wave's complete range of service options, including single car washes, unlimited car wash memberships, family plans, and fleet plans for businesses. Members at all six locations can wash at any of Tidal Wave's 332 locations across 30 states, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility for customers traveling across the Southeast and beyond.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has grown from a single self-service car wash in Thomaston, GA, to one of the nation's largest conveyor car wash companies, with 332 locations across 30 states. The company is committed to providing customers with industry-leading car care technology and exceptional service while making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising programs, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $8 million to local programs and nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com
Website: www.tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-acquires-and-rebrands-six-locations-in-georgia-and-alabama-1223539

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.