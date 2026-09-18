Official Steering Wheel Partner: Logitech G partners with SEGA for Crazy Taxi: World Tour, bringing direct drive power and TRUEFORCE haptic feedback to the legendary arcade franchise.

SEGA Joins Developer Alliance: SEGA joins Logitech G's elite Developer Alliance, granting access to cutting-edge tech to optimize games for wheels like the G923 and RS50.

Pure Arcade Immersion: Blends SEGA's iconic game design with Logitech G's hardware precision for a visceral, high-octane driving experience at home.

Today, Logitech G announced a landmark partnership with SEGA as the Official Steering Wheel Partner for the highly anticipated Crazy Taxi: World Tour, the all-new installment of the classic driving action video game series.

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SEGA joins Logitech G's elite Developer Alliance, granting access to cutting-edge tech to optimize games for wheels like the G923 and RS50 on the iconic Crazy Taxi title.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour takes the legendary, pedal-to-the-metal arcade action and unleashes it across the world's most iconic, traffic-clogged cities. By plugging in a Logitech G steering wheel, players don't just steer through pedestrian-filled sidewalks and launch off death-defying ramps-they feel every wild power drift and tire-shredding landing right through their hands. Backed by the raw power of Direct Drive motors and TRUEFORCE haptic feedback, Logitech G transforms this high-octane nostalgia trip into a visceral, living-room arcade experience where every second on the clock hits with real-world force.

"One of the key experiences we want to emphasize in Crazy Taxi is the exhilaration of speeding through the city streets, and a crucial element that enhances that experience is the thrill you feel from steering the car," said Kenji Kanno, creator of the original Crazy Taxi and Creative Producer at SEGA. "We're thrilled to be able to deliver that sense of satisfaction through our integration with the Logitech G steering wheel, and hope players look forward to experiencing the thrill of steering for themselves."

In addition, Logitech G is proud to announce that SEGA has officially joined the Developer Alliance, a premier initiative empowering top-tier studios with direct access to elite Logitech G technology to drive unparalleled immersion and gameplay realism. Through this strategic collaboration, SEGA's titles will be engineered for breakthrough performance, leveraging industry-leading peripherals and immersive haptic features that redefine player engagement.

"We're excited to have SEGA, one of the oldest and most respected pioneers in gaming, as the latest developer to join our Dev Alliance program," said Andrew Tagher, Head of Partnerships at Logitech G. "Together, we will share ideas and integrate technologies like our G923 and RS50 wheels to deliver the most immersive and premium way to experience Crazy Taxi."

Supported Gear Hardware Integration

Crazy Taxi: World Tour Compatible Gear: Logitech G29, G920, G923, RS50, and PRO Racing Wheel

Logitech G29, G920, G923, RS50, and PRO Racing Wheel TRUEFORCE Haptic Integration Supported Gear: Logitech G923, RS50, and PRO Racing Wheel

Crazy Taxi: World Tour launches in 2027 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2. As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, players can wishlist the game starting today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a Logitech brand, is a global leader dedicated to providing gamers and creators with award-winning hardware, software, and solutions. Logitech G's industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, sim products, and other gaming peripherals designed to elevate performance and immerse players in their favorite games.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

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Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Derek Perez

408-391-6454

dperez1@logitech.com