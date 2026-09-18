LinkDaddy LLC is expanding AI Verified, a business identity platform that brings public business information and supporting sources into one profile with a structured record for AI. The platform is designed to help businesses present a clearer, more complete identity online.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC is expanding AI Verified, a business identity platform designed to help companies bring scattered business information and supporting sources together into one public identity that can be understood by both people and AI systems.

LinkDaddy LLC Expands AI Verified Business Passport for AI Visibility

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A business may have important information spread across many different places online. Its website may be on one domain, its business registration on a government registry, its licenses on another site, its Google Business Profile elsewhere, and its trademarks, publications, industry profiles and other business records on still more websites.

AI Verified is designed to bring those signals together.

The result is what LinkDaddy LLC describes as a business passport for the AI era: one public business profile supported by links to the records and sources that help establish the identity of the company.

"Businesses have spent years building an online presence across dozens of separate platforms," said Anthony Peacock of LinkDaddy LLC. "The problem is that those pieces are scattered. AI Verified gives the business one identity that points back to the sources behind it."

Business Verification in One Place

AI Verified does not replace government registries, licensing authorities, business directories or other original sources. Instead, it gives a business a central profile where relevant information can be organized and connected.

Depending on the business, supporting sources can include business registrations, licenses and certifications, business identifiers, established business profiles, trademarks, publications and other relevant public records.

This creates two views of the same business identity.

The first is a public profile that a person can read.

The second is a structured record designed so software and AI systems can process the same core information more efficiently.

LinkDaddy LLC calls this approach business verification through connected evidence rather than relying on a single website or isolated listing.

Why AI Visibility Is Becoming More Important

Traditional search often requires a customer to search, open several websites, check maps, read reviews and compare companies individually.

AI-assisted discovery can work differently.

A customer can ask a detailed question such as:

"I need a roofer in Clearwater who serves my area, has a strong reputation, offers free estimates and can inspect my roof today. Who should I contact?"

Questions like this contain far more context than a traditional keyword search such as "roofer Clearwater."

For AI systems to evaluate businesses in response to detailed questions, they need usable information about those businesses and sources from which that information can be checked.

AI Verified is being built around that problem.

The platform does not guarantee that ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google or another AI provider will recommend or cite a particular company. Those systems make their own decisions about which information and sources they use.

The purpose of AI Verified is to give them a clearer business identity to work with.

Bronze, Silver and Gold Business Identities

Businesses can begin with a free Bronze public profile containing basic business identity information.

Silver remains free and records the connection between the business identity and its website.

AI Verified Gold costs $297 per year and allows the business to continue building the same identity with additional supporting records and public sources relevant to that company.

Gold businesses can keep improving their profile as their business develops rather than creating a new record each time information changes.

The concept is simple:

Find the business. Connect the website. Build the identity.

Built for People, Created for AI

LinkDaddy LLC says the long-term goal is to create a global business identity network that works across countries and industries.

A company in the United States might connect a state business registration. A South African business may use its CIPC record. An Australian company may have an ABN or ACN, while a UK company may connect its Companies House record.

The terminology changes from country to country, but the underlying idea is the same: bring the relevant pieces of a legitimate business identity together in one place.

"AI visibility should not require a business owner to understand JSON, schemas or artificial intelligence infrastructure," Peacock said. "The business owner should simply be able to say, 'This is my business, these are the sources behind it, and this is the profile that brings everything together.'"

AI Verified profiles are available at aiverified.io.

About LinkDaddy LLC

LinkDaddy LLC is a Clearwater, Florida-based digital marketing and technology company developing AI Verified, a public business identity platform designed to organize business information and supporting sources into profiles built for people and structured for AI.

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