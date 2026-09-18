Indian Hotels Company (IHCL): TAJ IS WORLD'S STRONGEST LUXURY HOTEL BRAND 2026

AS PER BRAND FINANCE UK'S 'HOTELS 50 2026' REPORT

MARKS THE 5THYEAR OF THIS RECOGNITION

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, announces that its iconic brand Taj is the?World's?Strongest Luxury Hotel Brand by Brand Finance UK, for the 5th time. The 'Hotels 50 2026' annual report by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy recognises the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, "For over a century, Taj has been the embodiment of Indian hospitality for the world. The dual honour of being India's Strongest Brand and the World's Strongest Luxury Hotel Brand, reflects the strength of Taj's legacy and its continued relevance to travellers across generations and geographies."

He added, "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our 50,000+ associates, who continue to serve with the values that have shaped our identity."

As per Brand Finance's 'Hotel 50 2026' report, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93.5/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating, TAJ (brand value up 32% to USD878 million) retains its position as the World's Strongest Luxury Hotel Brand. As luxury travellers increasingly seek authentic and experience-led stays, Taj continues to differentiate itself through its distinctive blend of Indian heritage, personalised hospitality, and timeless luxury.

Mr. David Haigh, Chairman & CEO, Brand Finance, said, "Taj's continued recognition as the world's strongest luxury hotel brand is a remarkable achievement. With an exceptional Brand Strength Index score of 93.5, Taj demonstrates how a brand can build global stature while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural identity. Its distinctive blend of Indian heritage, timeless luxury and personalised hospitality continues to create powerful guest affinity and sets an important benchmark for the global luxury hospitality industry."

The iconic brand Taj has a portfolio of 150 hotels across 14 countries offering a diverse portfolio including grand palaces, city hotels, beach & spa resorts, wildlife safaris and serviced residences.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Indian Hotels Company and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

IHCL has a portfolio of 660 hotels including 274 in the pipeline globally across 4 continents, 15 countries and over 300 locations. IHCL is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization.

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