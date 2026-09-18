Kailas FUGA: KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Franco COLLE takes victory at TOR450 Tor des Géants in Italy





COURMAYEUR, Italy, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAILAS FUGA TEAM's Franco COLLE has claimed victory at the TOR450 Tor des Géants by Kailas FUGA in Italy, adding to his TOR330 win in 2024. In an astonishing performance, COLLE pushed human limits in extreme terrain and weather over the unforgiving 450k / total elevation 32,000m trail in Aosta Valley crossing the finish line in 122 hours, 1 minute, and 57 seconds.

Starting and ending in Courmayeur, only 200 runners compete in the Tor des Géants by Kailas FUGA TOR450. Traversing little-known trails, ridges and ancient glaciers of the Aosta Valley, it is increasingly attracting athletes from all over the world. Organizer of TORX, President of VDA Trailers, Alessandra Nicloletti said "Our partnership with Kailas FUGA has been a key factor in the international growth of TORX. When a brand born in China with roots across Asia joins with an event in the mountains of Aosta Valley, this creates a bridge between two outdoor worlds united by respect for the mountains, endurance and community. This partnership has enabled us to invest more in the quality, safety and hospitality of the race, while keeping the identity."

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN commented "We are deeply honored to partner with these athletes and our TORX race organiser VDA Trailers. Franco's love for these mountains and trail running runs deep and his intense energy is truly contagious to every runner he meets. Ahead of the race, he offered support to this year's TOR330 champion, Jiaju ZHAO. At this year's Kailas FUGA 330 training camp he also helped many runners to enhance their performance."

At the finish COLLE commented "I am very happy because it's not easy to win such a complicated, long, trail race like TOR450. It is definitely unique so I'm extremely satisfied. For the first and last parts of the race, I chose to wear the FUGA EX 330. This is my favorite long-distance trail shoe but I also wore the FUGA EX 3."

Franco COLLE is one of more than 60 athletes on KAILAS FUGA TEAM. As an athlete, COLLE's insights regarding terrain contributed to FUGA EX 330's development. His passion for trail running and building communities has helped to build FUGA Mountain Club, Italy and KAILAS FUGA TEAM Italy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f93e2451-41d1-4e13-9300-d97f2d72ab86

Contact: Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn