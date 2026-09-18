Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 07:22 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kailas FUGA: KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Franco COLLE takes victory at TOR450 Tor des Géants in Italy

KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Franco COLLE wins TOR450 2026

COURMAYEUR, Italy, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAILAS FUGA TEAM's Franco COLLE has claimed victory at the TOR450 Tor des Géants by Kailas FUGA in Italy, adding to his TOR330 win in 2024. In an astonishing performance, COLLE pushed human limits in extreme terrain and weather over the unforgiving 450k / total elevation 32,000m trail in Aosta Valley crossing the finish line in 122 hours, 1 minute, and 57 seconds.

Starting and ending in Courmayeur, only 200 runners compete in the Tor des Géants by Kailas FUGA TOR450. Traversing little-known trails, ridges and ancient glaciers of the Aosta Valley, it is increasingly attracting athletes from all over the world. Organizer of TORX, President of VDA Trailers, Alessandra Nicloletti said "Our partnership with Kailas FUGA has been a key factor in the international growth of TORX. When a brand born in China with roots across Asia joins with an event in the mountains of Aosta Valley, this creates a bridge between two outdoor worlds united by respect for the mountains, endurance and community. This partnership has enabled us to invest more in the quality, safety and hospitality of the race, while keeping the identity."

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN commented "We are deeply honored to partner with these athletes and our TORX race organiser VDA Trailers. Franco's love for these mountains and trail running runs deep and his intense energy is truly contagious to every runner he meets. Ahead of the race, he offered support to this year's TOR330 champion, Jiaju ZHAO. At this year's Kailas FUGA 330 training camp he also helped many runners to enhance their performance."

At the finish COLLE commented "I am very happy because it's not easy to win such a complicated, long, trail race like TOR450. It is definitely unique so I'm extremely satisfied. For the first and last parts of the race, I chose to wear the FUGA EX 330. This is my favorite long-distance trail shoe but I also wore the FUGA EX 3."

Franco COLLE is one of more than 60 athletes on KAILAS FUGA TEAM. As an athlete, COLLE's insights regarding terrain contributed to FUGA EX 330's development. His passion for trail running and building communities has helped to build FUGA Mountain Club, Italy and KAILAS FUGA TEAM Italy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f93e2451-41d1-4e13-9300-d97f2d72ab86



Contact: Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.