TOKYO // Makati City, Philippines, Sept 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co.,Ltd (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB, Japan's only international payment brand, announced the launch of "JCB Japan Fiesta" as a celebration JCB's 30th Anniversary in the Philippines.Since entering the Philippine market in 1996, JCB has grown alongside the strengthening ties between Japan and the Philippines, creating more opportunities for Filipinos to experience the best of Japan through travel, dining, shopping, entertainment, and everyday experiences.For many Filipinos, Japan is more than a dream destination. From its rich culture and world-renowned cuisine to its pop culture, entertainment, shopping, and breathtaking destinations, Japan continues to capture the imagination of Filipino travelers and enthusiasts.Now, as JCB celebrates its 30th Anniversary in the Philippines, the brand is bringing the spirit of Japan closer to Filipinos through JCB Japan Fiesta on September 25 to 27 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall Mandaluyong City.The three-day celebration will immerse visitors in the culture, lifestyle, traditions, and modern experiences of Japan, while also commemorating the 70th anniversary of Japan-Philippines friendship.The festivities will officially open with a ceremony on September 25 at 11:00AM, followed by a weekend of interactive activities, entertainment, merchant experiences, and exclusive JCB offerings for the public.Experience Japan and Win Exciting PrizesJCB Japan FiestaThe celebration goes beyond the festival floor, with exciting activities and prizes lined up throughout the weekend. The festivities will culminate in the much-awaited Grand Raffle, where one (1) lucky winner will receive an exclusive trip to Japan.Best of Japan 4.0 PromoJCB will also unveil the Best of Japan 4.0 Promo, offering:- Five (5) unforgettable Japan-inspired experiences*One (1) guaranteed winner from each participating bank partnerFor those dreaming of an extraordinary getaway, the grand prize includes:- Ultimate Luxury Trip to Japan worth PHP1,000,000An exceptional travel experience designed around comfort, exclusivity, and the best of Japanese hospitalityIn addition, participants will have more chances to win:- Thirty (30) lucky winners will each receive PHP10,000 worth of shopping credits,This provides even more opportunities for cardmembers to discover and enjoy Japan.Adding to the excitement is a lineup of distinguished partner and merchant booths, where visitors can discover Japanese brands, products, travel experiences, and special JCB offers.Participating brands include ANA, Bandai Gashapon, B.League, Fujifilm, Gindaco Takoyaki, ItoEn, Japan Airlines, JNTO, Muji, Nitori, Uniqlo, VFS Global, Warabimochi Kamakura and 10 Yen King.A Playful Journey Through JapanDesigned as a vibrant Japanese-inspired cityscape and countryside, JCB Japan Fiesta invites guests to embark on a playful journey through different destinations and experiences - all under one roof.At Tokyo Tower, guests can test their luck and strategy through an exciting dice game. At the Express Train, visitors can put their aim and throwing skills to the test, while the Sakura Garden offers an immersive blizzard machine experience that brings a touch of winter magic to the celebration. Meanwhile, Mount Fuji serves as another interactive stop where guests can share their thoughts and experiences through the survey wall.Beyond the activities, the festival creates opportunities for visitors to explore the sights, flavors, products, and experiences that make Japan a favorite destination among Filipinos.Celebrating 30 Years of ConnectionMore than a corporate milestone, JCB's 30th Anniversary in the Philippines celebrates 30 years of meaningful connections, trusted partnerships, and shared experiences with Filipino consumers, financial institutions, merchants, and business partners.Over the years, JCB has continued to strengthen its role in connecting Filipinos to Japan - not only as a travel destination, but as a culture and lifestyle that can be experienced through food, shopping, entertainment, hospitality, and everyday moments.This milestone also reflects the enduring relationship between Japan and the Philippines, built on decades of friendship, cultural exchange, tourism, and people-to-people connections.Through JCB Japan Fiesta, JCB transforms its 30th Anniversary into a celebration that everyone can enjoy - bringing the sights, sounds, flavors, and excitement of Japan to the heart of Manila, while looking ahead to many more years of connection between Japan and the Philippines.JCB Japan Fiesta is open to the public from September 25 to 27 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall. Admission is FREE, and visitors do not need to be JCB Cardholders to join the celebration.For more information about JCB's 30th Anniversary promotions, participating merchant offers, and complete promo mechanics, visit the JCB Philippines website ( https://www.specialoffers.jcb/ph/ ) or follow JCB Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.About JCBJCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality services and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.