The problem has been well known ever since serious discussions about the energy transition began: Without the large rotating mass that's inherent to conventional power plants, a 100% renewable energy system requires an alternative solution to provide the instantaneous reserve required for frequency stabilization in the power grid. The inverters in solar, wind or battery storage systems can help solve the problem. Instead of "following" the grid, feeding in power independently of grid frequency and shutting down when frequency deviations become too large, they can continuously respond to frequency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...