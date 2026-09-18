Tanseisha Co., Ltd.: THE TOKYO PASS Renews Official Website, Redefining Wellness Tourism in Tokyo with "Museum Bathing (R)"

-Commemorative 50% Discount Autumn Campaign for International Visitors to Tokyo-

TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanseisha Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, announced the full renewal of an official website for THE TOKYO PASS, a digital platform offering seamless access to Tokyo's cultural attractions and diverse experiences. To commemorate the renewal, the company will offer a limited-time 50% discount campaign this autumn, exclusively targeting international travelers visiting Tokyo.

Logo: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/ttplogored.jpg

Image1: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/boutpass.jpg

As global demand for wellness travel rises, this digital pass allows users to seamlessly access over 50 of Tokyo's top cultural attractions, traditional gardens, and landmarks using only their smartphones, transforming a standard city tour into a wellness journey that restores both body and mind.

Image2: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/kiyo1200169.jpg

At the core of this initiative is the uniquely Japanese concept of Museum Bathing (R). Immersing oneself in the tranquil spaces of historic museums and ancient gardens brings profound healing to the mind. In recent years, such experiences have gained attention for being associated with maintaining normal blood pressure, easing negative emotions like tension and fatigue, and supporting overall mental well-being. With THE TOKYO PASS, travelers can experience this global wellness trend right in the heart of the bustling metropolis.

Image3: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/img3-1.jpg

By utilizing the digital pass, travelers can bypass the hassle of tedious advance bookings and waiting in line at local ticket counters. Visitors simply scan a QR code at the entrance to step instantly into serenity, providing a completely hassle-free and smooth experience.

Image4: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/img2.jpg

Through the use of the pass, the entire city naturally transforms into a stage for wellness. The very journey of stepping from contemporary art museums to historic gardens becomes a time for mindful walking, allowing travelers to intimately experience Tokyo's profound charm. To complete this physical and mental reset, while culinary experiences are not included in the pass, travelers are highly encouraged to stop by local eateries along their route to experience authentic "washoku" (traditional Japanese cuisine).

Image5: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/Cityscape-washoku.jpg

Furthermore, using THE TOKYO PASS also leads to the protection of Japan's cultural assets, contributing to passing down this precious cultural heritage to future generations.

Campaign Details & Relevant Links: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/Campaign-Details-Relevant-Links.pdf

About THE TOKYO PASS: https://www.mytokyopass.com/wp-content/uploads/About-THE-TOKYO-PASS.pdf

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