PharmaResearch Launches REJURAN in Saudi Arabia, Expanding Presence Across the Middle East

Official REJURAN launch events held in Riyadh and Jeddah, drawing approximately 400 local medical professionals and industry representatives

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch, the pharmaceutical company behind the globally renowned skin booster REJURAN, held official launch symposiums in Saudi Arabia from September 11 to 12, marking the start of its broader market expansion efforts in the country.

The two-day symposium was held consecutively in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and Jeddah, the country's second-largest city. Approximately 400 local dermatologists, plastic surgeons and industry representatives attended the events, showing strong interest in PharmaResearch's proprietary DOT PN technology and the clinical applications of REJURAN, which incorporates the technology.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest healthcare and aesthetics markets in the Middle East, with dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics industries growing rapidly, particularly in Riyadh and Jeddah. As demand for nonsurgical aesthetic procedures continues to rise, interest is expanding beyond treatments focused primarily on volume enhancement toward approaches that prioritize overall skin quality and regenerative aesthetics, with greater emphasis on the skin's overall health.

Following REJURAN's entry into the United Arab Emirates in 2024, PharmaResearch obtained medical device approval for REJURAN in Saudi Arabia in February 2026 and began local distribution through a partner in May. Building on the official launch symposium, the company plans to accelerate market expansion and strengthen brand awareness among leading local physicians and clinics.

The symposium introduced REJURAN's PN-based mechanism of action and a range of clinical applications. Local physicians showed particular interest in treatment cases involving areas that require a more precise approach, including the eye area, as well as practical techniques based on real-world clinical experience. Korean medical experts also shared a range of treatment approaches applicable to daily clinical practice, including techniques designed with patient convenience in mind and combination treatment cases involving energy-based devices (EBDs).

Going forward, PharmaResearch plans to expand its network of local key opinion leaders (KOLs) and continue strengthening physician education programs and clinically focused academic marketing initiatives. Building on the experience it has gained in the UAE, the company intends to develop Saudi Arabia into a key growth market within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and use it as a base for the gradual expansion of its business into major markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"This symposium was meaningful in that it enabled us to more actively communicate the clinical value of REJURAN in Saudi Arabia's high-potential medical aesthetics market while expanding our engagement with local physicians," a PharmaResearch representative said. "We will continue to strengthen the credibility and competitiveness of REJURAN across key Middle Eastern markets through educational and academic initiatives that enhance physicians' understanding of the product and their experience using it."

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering South Korean biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing quality of life through regenerative medicine. Its portfolio spans medicines, medical devices, cosmetics and health supplements, built around its core DOT PDRN and DOT PN technologies, which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung, South Korea.

The company is behind REJURAN, its globally recognized PN-based skin booster available in more than 50 countries, and REJURAN COSMETICS, its premium derma-cosmetic brand.

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