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PR Newswire
18.09.2026 08:12 Uhr
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Apollo Athenaa: As Women's Cancer Burden Rises, Integrated Care Emerges as the Next Frontier in Cancer Treatment

30,000+ women cared for, 1,000+ cancer surgeries - Athenaa builds specialised care from diagnosis to survivorship

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cancer among women rises, the focus of care is shifting beyond treating the tumour to addressing the wider physical, reproductive and quality-of-life needs of women. Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre - Asia's first dedicated cancer centre for women has cared for over 30,000 women from 110+ cities since its launch. Its first anniversary brought together international ambassadors and representatives from Niger, Tanzania, Chad, Benin, Gambia and Nicaragua, reflecting growing global interest in specialised, women-centric cancer care.

In its first year, the centre has performed 1,000+ cancer surgeries, 4,000+ chemotherapy cycles, 100+ plastic and breast reconstruction procedures, and 120+ VABB procedures building an integrated ecosystem across breast and gynaecological oncology, reconstruction, medical and precision oncology, diagnostics and rehabilitation.

Capabilities include AI-enabled breast imaging, advanced diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, and robotic surgery, alongside a dedicated gynaecological oncology programme for complex cancers. An AI-enabled Cancer Navigator coordinates the patient journey, bringing clinical expertise and technology together around woman.

Athenaa has also launched a Comprehensive Lymphedema Clinic, accredited by the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN), integrating diagnosis, therapy, rehabilitation and long-term follow-up. Its focus extends beyond treatment to prevention, early detection and proactive women's health through personalised assessments via ProHealth.

"As Apollo Athenaa marks its first anniversary, this is a special milestone for us, seeing an idea born from a deep understanding of women's needs grow into a place where thousands of women have found specialised care," said Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group. "Every woman facing cancer carries with her a life, a family, her sense of self, and her care must embrace all of these. Athenaa was envisioned to bring advanced science, specialised expertise and compassion together within one coordinated model. Our Gender Intelligent Care approach is about designing care around the woman, while keeping clinical excellence & technology at its core. As we look to the future, our focus will be on strengthening specialised programmes, advanced treatment capabilities, research, prevention and early detection, and survivorship care."

Athenaa's Care Beyond Cure approach integrates fertility, reconstruction, rehabilitation, nutrition, emotional support and survivorship - reflecting the larger shift towards coordinated, personalised, technology-enabled care that stays with a woman from prevention through to life beyond cancer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-womens-cancer-burden-rises-integrated-care-emerges-as-the-next-frontier-in-cancer-treatment-302883000.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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