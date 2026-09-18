The Bangladeshi government has reduced the overall tax burden on solar equipment imports from 17% to 1% as part of efforts to accelerate solar power deployment. The reduction is the country's largest duty and tax cut for solar equipment to date. The new rate will remain in effect for 180 days, according to a notification issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). In June, the NBR exempted solar industry equipment from import duties, regulatory duties and advance tax, as announced in the finance minister's budget speech for fiscal 2026-27. However, imported solar equipment remained subject ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...