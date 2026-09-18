East coast electricity distributor Ausgrid is rolling out a trial to turn commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar surplus, into an opportunity to share energy with consumers who can't install solar. Renters, apartment dwellers, consumers priced out of solar market, and small businesses neighbouring industrial zones, shopping centres, schools and other large buildings, could benefit from surplus solar generated by C&I facilities. Using a network of community batteries, the Community Power Network (CPN) is intended to benefit around 32,000 Ausgrid customers across parts of Sydney and the ...

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