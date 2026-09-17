Le 17 septembre/September 17, 2026

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 septembre 2026.

ADDITION

Symbol Issuer Sector CUAU Forte Minerals Corp Mining MLM MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED Mining SANU Sanu Gold Corp. Mining

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector AIRX Redwood AI Corp. Technology BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Mining SPAI Sparc AI Inc. Technology

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Angel Yi

Angel.Yi@thecse.com

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

James Black

James.Black@thecse.com