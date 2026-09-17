Leonardo DRS, Inc.: Leonardo DRS to Provide Electric Propulsion System for the Republic of Korea Navy Next-Generation KDDX Destroyer Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it has entered into a contract with Doosan Enerbility to provide the electric propulsion system for the Republic of Korea Navy's KDDX destroyer program, the lead ship of which is being built by Hanwha Ocean. KDDX is a next-generation guided-missile destroyer, considered a cornerstone of South Korea's future naval fleet requirements. The program is expected to deliver at least six destroyers and represents South Korea's first indigenously designed and built destroyer program.

Under the award, DRS will supply an integrated electric power and propulsion solution featuring its power-dense 100-Series permanent magnet propulsion motors and matched high-performance, compact variable frequency drives. The system is designed to provide efficient, reliable propulsion in a compact configuration for next-generation naval platforms

Doosan Enerbility and DRS will collaborate on the destroyer's integrated power and propulsion system, which includes electrical and mechanical equipment extending from the prime movers to the propellers.

The KDDX program is expected to introduce the Republic of Korea Navy's first full-electric-drive surface combatants, as part of a planned class of next-generation destroyers designed to meet the demanding multi-mission requirements of a modern blue-water fleet. As navies worldwide move toward integrated electric propulsion to support advanced sensors, weapons and mission systems, the KDDX program represents a significant milestone in the adoption of full electric drive for front-line surface combatants.

"Modern naval platforms require electric power and propulsion systems that can meet current operational demands while providing the flexibility to support future mission needs," said John Baylouny, president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS. "Our advanced electric-propulsion technologies are designed to deliver the power capacity, efficiency, reliability and adaptability required for advanced radars, advanced EW systems, directed energy systems, the charging of unmanned vehicles, the launch of drone swarms and other increasingly power-intensive mission capabilities."

"DRS is proud to support the Republic of Korea Navy's KDDX destroyer program with proven electric propulsion technology," said Jon Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Naval Power Systems at Leonardo DRS. "For more than a decade our systems have supported Republic of Korea Navy FFX II/III/IV frigates, and we have demonstrated the ability to scale our electric-propulsion technology for the most demanding naval applications, including the COLUMBIA-class submarine program. This technology is designed to support efficient propulsion, compact installation and the electrical demands of advanced shipboard systems. We look forward to working with Doosan Enerbility and Hanwha Ocean in support of this important program."

The DRS permanent magnet motor technology is designed to provide high torque density in a compact architecture, helping reduce size and weight compared with conventional electric machines. Paired with the company's variable-frequency drive, the system delivers precise, and highly efficient propulsion control while reducing engine-room footprint and supporting greater flexibility in ship design. The system is designed, built, and delivered by DRS to meet applicable military requirements for power quality, shock, and vibration, as well as Republic of Korea Navy operational requirements.

This selection builds on a long record of DRS electric propulsion success with the Republic of Korea Navy, including hybrid electric drive systems provided for the 20 anti-submarine warfare frigates in the FFX Batch II, III and IV frigate programs. DRS is a leading provider of next-generation electric power and propulsion technology for the U.S. Navy and allied navies worldwide. The KDDX program reinforces the company's role as a trusted provider of integrated electric drive solutions for the world's most advanced naval platforms.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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