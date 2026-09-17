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WKN: A11602 | ISIN: NL0010832176 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AE
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 08:16
865,80 Euro
+0,16 % +1,40
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
Eurozone 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGENX SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGENX SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
871,40871,8009:44
871,40871,8009:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
28 Leser
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argenx SE: argenx announces results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and appointment of Thomas M. Brakel and Khurem Farooq as Non-Executive Directors

September 17, 2026 - 22:01PM CET

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology innovation company, today announced the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and appointments of Thomas M. Brakel and Khurem Farooq as non-executive directors of the Company's Board of Directors.

"We welcome Tom and Khurem to the Board and look forward to learning from their combined years of leadership and expertise. Our focus at argenx today remains as ever before, on our scientific innovation mission, delivering value for shareholders, and always deepening the impact we make for patients and their communities. As we look ahead to Vision 2030 and beyond, we are building a company, and a board, with the strength and perspective to sustain and grow what argenx contributes to patients, science, and society for decades to come," said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chairperson of the Board of argenx-

The voting result and all documents relating to the shareholders' meeting will be available on the argenx website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

About argenx
argenx is the global immunology innovation company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from diseases with high unmet need. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts
Media:
Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:
Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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