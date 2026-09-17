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BA

WKN: 985178 | ISIN: US0556453035 | Ticker-Symbol: WWA
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:10
11,860 Euro
-0,02 % -0,002
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRT APARTMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRT APARTMENTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50012,60009:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 22:12 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Third Quarter Quarterly Dividend and Announces Replenishment of Current Stock Repurchase Program

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable October 6, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2026. The Board of Directors also announced that it approved, with respect to its share repurchase program that expires on December 31, 2028, a replenishment in the value of the shares to be repurchased pursuant to such program to $10 million.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily properties. These multifamily properties may be wholly owned by BRT or by unconsolidated joint ventures in which BRT contributed a portion of the equity. As of September 17, 2026, BRT owns or has interests in 31 multi-family properties with 8,311 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multifamily properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email: investors@BRTapartments.com
www.BRTapartments.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.