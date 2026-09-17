Upexi Inc: Upexi Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

Digital Asset Revenue Totaled $17.4 Million for Fiscal Year 2026

Solana Treasury Totaled Approximately 2.34 Million SOL as of June 30, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, September 17, 2026, at 5:30 P.M. E.T.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

"Fiscal 2026 marked the first full year of our Solana treasury strategy, and in a subdued market for digital assets we focused on what we could control," said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. "We fortified the balance sheet by retiring debt, increasing our cash position, and, subsequent to year-end, cutting the interest rate on our credit facility. We also completed our efficiency initiative, and expect staking revenue to exceed ongoing cash operating expenses beginning with the current quarter. The market will inevitably turn, and our improved balance sheet and expense base position us well."

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

Total revenue for the fiscal year was approximately $25.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Digital asset revenue, which primarily consists of staking income, totaled $17.4 million.

General and administrative expenses were $26.4 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the build-out of the treasury strategy.

Net loss totaled $246.1 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or $1.73 per share, for fiscal 2025. The net loss was primarily driven by $195.1 million of unrealized losses on digital assets.

Cash totaled $5.8 million as of June 30, 2026, up approximately 94% from June 30, 2025.

As of September 15, 2026, the Company had 82,102,474 shares of common stock outstanding.

Solana Treasury as of June 30, 2026

Total SOL held of approximately 2.34 million, with an average purchase price of $154 per SOL.

Approximately 95% of SOL held was staked.

Operational and Other Highlights During and Subsequent to the Fiscal Year

Repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of common stock.

Retired approximately $19.5 million on the Company's secured convertible note.

Subsequent to fiscal year-end, amended the Company's credit facility with BitGo Prime, LLC, reducing the interest rate from 11.5% to 7.5% per year and lowering the required collateral.

Subsequent to fiscal year-end, issued approximately 2.5 million shares of common stock under the Company's at-the-market program for approximately $2.5 million of gross proceeds.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for this period is available on the SEC's website and on Upexi's IR website.

Conference Call Information

Event: Upexi Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Live Call: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)

Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until October 1, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13762518.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

Follow Upexi on X - https://x.com/upexitreasury

Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - https://x.com/upexiallan

Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - https://x.com/thetinyant

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Email: brian.rudick@upexi.com

Phone: (203) 442-5391

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

Upexi@KCSA.com

UPEXI, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

ASSETS Current assets Cash $5,778,586 $2,975,150 Accounts receivable, net 97,244 157,515 Inventory, net 265,961 1,152,870 Due from VitaMedica transition 10,766 228,017 Prepaid expenses and other assets 988,542 350,836 Current digital assets at fair value 109,625,166 49,913,655 Purchase price receivable - VitaMedica - 2,000,000 Total current assets 116,766,265 56,778,043 Property and equipment, net 208,044 2,052,573 Intangible assets, net 86,353 163,113 Goodwill 673,854 848,854 Deferred tax asset 5,948,858 5,948,858 Digital assets at fair value, net of current 55,675,516 56,083,525 Other assets 163,223 192,123 Right-of-use asset, net 598,678 1,739,755 Total noncurrent assets 63,354,526 67,028,801 Total assets $180,120,791 $123,806,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $277,644 $1,039,370 Accrued compensation 5,277,309 3,470,296 Deferred revenue 4,519 13,155 Accrued liabilities 1,675,521 356,064 Accrued interest 2,349,162 792,449 Acquisition payable 260,652 260,652 Current portion of promissory notes - 560,000 Short-term treasury debt 57,295,723 20,000,000 Current portion of Cygnet subsidiary notes payable 3,694,721 5,380,910 Current portion of operating lease payable 295,167 691,010 Total current liabilities 71,130,418 32,563,906 Operating lease payable, net of current portion 362,235 1,145,440 Convertible notes payable 162,442,056 - Total long-term liabilities 162,804,291 1,145,440 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 78,702,358 and 38,270,571 shares issued, as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively 787 383 Additional paid in capital 252,793,813 150,640,935 Accumulated deficit (306,608,520) (60,543,822) Total stockholders' equity (53,813,918) 90,097,498 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $180,120,791 $123,806,844