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UP

WKN: A40PUJ | ISIN: US39959A2050 | Ticker-Symbol: 7TQ0
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 15:34
0,924 Euro
+0,50 % +0,005
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPEXI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPEXI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8740,94409:44
0,8840,93809:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 22:36 Uhr
68 Leser
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Upexi Inc: Upexi Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

Digital Asset Revenue Totaled $17.4 Million for Fiscal Year 2026

Solana Treasury Totaled Approximately 2.34 Million SOL as of June 30, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, September 17, 2026, at 5:30 P.M. E.T.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

"Fiscal 2026 marked the first full year of our Solana treasury strategy, and in a subdued market for digital assets we focused on what we could control," said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. "We fortified the balance sheet by retiring debt, increasing our cash position, and, subsequent to year-end, cutting the interest rate on our credit facility. We also completed our efficiency initiative, and expect staking revenue to exceed ongoing cash operating expenses beginning with the current quarter. The market will inevitably turn, and our improved balance sheet and expense base position us well."

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

  • Total revenue for the fiscal year was approximately $25.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.
  • Digital asset revenue, which primarily consists of staking income, totaled $17.4 million.
  • General and administrative expenses were $26.4 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the build-out of the treasury strategy.
  • Net loss totaled $246.1 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or $1.73 per share, for fiscal 2025. The net loss was primarily driven by $195.1 million of unrealized losses on digital assets.
  • Cash totaled $5.8 million as of June 30, 2026, up approximately 94% from June 30, 2025.
  • As of September 15, 2026, the Company had 82,102,474 shares of common stock outstanding.

Solana Treasury as of June 30, 2026

  • Total SOL held of approximately 2.34 million, with an average purchase price of $154 per SOL.
  • Approximately 95% of SOL held was staked.

Operational and Other Highlights During and Subsequent to the Fiscal Year

  • Repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of common stock.
  • Retired approximately $19.5 million on the Company's secured convertible note.
  • Subsequent to fiscal year-end, amended the Company's credit facility with BitGo Prime, LLC, reducing the interest rate from 11.5% to 7.5% per year and lowering the required collateral.
  • Subsequent to fiscal year-end, issued approximately 2.5 million shares of common stock under the Company's at-the-market program for approximately $2.5 million of gross proceeds.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for this period is available on the SEC's website and on Upexi's IR website.

Conference Call Information

Event: Upexi Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. E.T.
Live Call: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until October 1, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13762518.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

Follow Upexi on X - https://x.com/upexitreasury
Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - https://x.com/upexiallan
Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - https://x.com/thetinyant

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email: brian.rudick@upexi.com
Phone: (203) 442-5391

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Upexi@KCSA.com

UPEXI, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash$5,778,586 $2,975,150
Accounts receivable, net97,244 157,515
Inventory, net265,961 1,152,870
Due from VitaMedica transition10,766 228,017
Prepaid expenses and other assets988,542 350,836
Current digital assets at fair value109,625,166 49,913,655
Purchase price receivable - VitaMedica- 2,000,000
Total current assets116,766,265 56,778,043
Property and equipment, net208,044 2,052,573
Intangible assets, net86,353 163,113
Goodwill673,854 848,854
Deferred tax asset5,948,858 5,948,858
Digital assets at fair value, net of current55,675,516 56,083,525
Other assets163,223 192,123
Right-of-use asset, net598,678 1,739,755
Total noncurrent assets63,354,526 67,028,801
Total assets$180,120,791 $123,806,844
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$277,644 $1,039,370
Accrued compensation5,277,309 3,470,296
Deferred revenue4,519 13,155
Accrued liabilities1,675,521 356,064
Accrued interest2,349,162 792,449
Acquisition payable260,652 260,652
Current portion of promissory notes- 560,000
Short-term treasury debt57,295,723 20,000,000
Current portion of Cygnet subsidiary notes payable3,694,721 5,380,910
Current portion of operating lease payable295,167 691,010
Total current liabilities71,130,418 32,563,906
Operating lease payable, net of current portion362,235 1,145,440
Convertible notes payable162,442,056 -
Total long-term liabilities162,804,291 1,145,440
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding2 2
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 78,702,358 and 38,270,571 shares issued, as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively787 383
Additional paid in capital252,793,813 150,640,935
Accumulated deficit(306,608,520) (60,543,822)
Total stockholders' equity(53,813,918) 90,097,498
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$180,120,791 $123,806,844

UPEXI, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Year Ended June 30, 2026
Year Ended June 30, 2025
Revenue
Revenue$7,568,822 $14,826,336
Digital asset revenue17,429,206 985,009
Total revenue24,998,028 15,811,345
Cost of revenue2,630,320 4,943,305
Gross profit22,367,708 10,868,040
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing2,898,473 4,001,094
Distribution costs2,627,626 4,691,964
General and administrative26,398,877 11,935,582
Unrealized loss (gain) on digital assets195,059,336 (105,474)
Realized loss on digital asset revenue conversion to USD4,931,791 -
Realized loss on sale of digital assets6,773,418 -
Stock-based compensation21,895,814 2,356,862
Amortization of acquired intangible assets76,760 76,758
Impairment on assets from manufacturing shut down1,422,289 -
Impairment on acquired intangible assets750,000 -
Depreciation379,489 681,000
Lease Impairment (gain on settlement), Delray Beach facility- (269,994)
Total operating expenses263,213,873 23,367,792
Loss from operations(240,846,165) (12,499,752)
Other expense, net
Interest expense, net(13,561,210) (1,173,714)
Gain on extinguishment of debt10,288,342 -
Other expense, net(1,945,665) (10,743)
Other expense, net(5,218,533) (1,184,457)
Loss on operations before income tax(246,064,698) (13,684,209)
Income tax benefit (expense)- -
Net loss$(246,064,698) $(13,684,209)
Basic and diluted loss per share$(3.87) $(1.73)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding63,539,613 7,914,268

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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