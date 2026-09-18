Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. ("Orion180"), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at an initial public offering price of $12.00 per share. In addition, Orion180 has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 18, 2026, under the ticker symbol "OIG." The offering is expected to close on September 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citizens Capital Markets and Texas Capital Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by phone at 1-877-822-4089, or by email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by phone at 1-888-827-7275, or by email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by phone at 1-800-248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, Orion180 has organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus ("E&S") lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Orion180's diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners' insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of more than 14,000 active independent agents as of June 30, 2026.

Orion180's business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision-making through proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has an office in Irving, Texas and a Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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