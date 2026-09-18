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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 01:36 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. ("Orion180"), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at an initial public offering price of $12.00 per share. In addition, Orion180 has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 18, 2026, under the ticker symbol "OIG." The offering is expected to close on September 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citizens Capital Markets and Texas Capital Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by phone at 1-877-822-4089, or by email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by phone at 1-888-827-7275, or by email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by phone at 1-800-248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.
Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, Orion180 has organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus ("E&S") lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Orion180's diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners' insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of more than 14,000 active independent agents as of June 30, 2026.

Orion180's business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision-making through proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has an office in Irving, Texas and a Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Investors:
ir@orion180.com

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Media:
Corporate Communications
media@orion180.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.