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MO

WKN: 501824 | ISIN: GB0009067447 | Ticker-Symbol: MTR
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:04
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mothercare plc: Financial outlook update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Mothercare plc

Financial outlook update

Mothercare plc ("Mothercare", "the Company"), the highly trusted British heritage brand, that connects with the parents of newborn babies and children across multiple product categories throughout their early life as parents, today announces an update on its financial outlook.

Mothercare was notified by its leading Middle Eastern franchise partner on 17 September 2026 that it is reviewing its Mothercare franchise stores, in the light of the ongoing situation in a number of its franchise territories. Whilst this review has yet to conclude it has indicated that it expects this to result in the closure of the substantial majority of the franchised stores in the territory in 2027.

Accordingly, there will be a material reduction in the Company's order book for FY28 and a commensurate reduction in revenues, profits and cash flows. Mothercare has sufficient resources to trade for a number of months and has immediately commenced a strategic review of its business model and cost base with a view to preserving value for stakeholders.

At this stage the outcome of such a review and the longer-term solvency of the Company remains highly uncertain.

Clive Whiley, Chairman of Mothercare, commented: "Whilst our recent financial performance has been resilient, this is a heavy blow to the Mothercare business and our stakeholders. We will continue to pursue discussions to restore critical mass and value for stakeholders, against this more difficult backdrop."

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche NumisTel: 020 7260 1000
(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)
Luke Bordewich

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Tel: 020 7220 0500
(Joint Corporate Broker)

Matt Goode

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR")). Upon the publication of this announcement, such information will no longer constitute inside information. Andrew Cook, the Company's CFO, is the person responsible for making the notification for the purposes of Article 17 of MAR.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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