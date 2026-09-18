The Records Company Announces Filevine and Litify Integrations to Simplify Record Retrieval for Law Firms

Integrations connect nationwide retrieval services with firms' existing case management workflows, helping plaintiff practices increase capacity and reduce administrative work.

HAMILTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / The Records Company today announced integrations with Filevine and Litify, expanding how law firms access its medical, billing, and imaging record retrieval services. The integrations bring TRC's technology and U.S.-based retrieval team into the workflows firms already use to manage their cases.

For plaintiff firms, record retrieval requires sustained work after a request is submitted. Provider follow-up, authorization corrections, missing bills, and delayed responses consume staff time and can hold up case preparation. The integrations are designed to help firms coordinate retrieval within their existing operations while TRC manages the work required to obtain the requested records.

"A growing caseload should create opportunities for a firm, not an endless need to hire more people to chase records," said Grady Marin, co-founder and president of The Records Company. "Our integrations with Filevine and Litify make it easier for firms to put our retrieval team to work within the systems they have already invested in."

The integrations complement TRC's AI-supported processing, automation, and nationwide provider coordination. Firms can review integration options with TRC or use its online portal to submit requests, monitor progress, communicate with the retrieval team, and access received records.

TRC also handles the funding and administrative demands of retrieval. The company advances provider fees and bills firms only when a request closes. Its service uses a flat per-request fee, with provider charges separate, and requires no contract or minimum request commitment. Records are delivered to the firm the same day TRC receives them, and live turnaround data across all 50 states gives firms visibility into retrieval performance.

"Technology matters when it changes the work someone has to do," Marin said. "We combine automation with people who handle provider conversations, resolve retrieval issues, and keep requests moving. The goal is to give firms more capacity for clients and case preparation."

Law firms interested in the Filevine or Litify integrations can schedule a 15-minute walkthrough to review their current process, integration options, and the retrieval tasks TRC can take over. The Records Company is also featured in Filevine's partner directory.

About The Records Company

Since 2013, The Records Company has provided nationwide medical, billing, and imaging record retrieval services. Combining a U.S.-based team with AI-supported workflows and automation, TRC manages request submission, provider follow-up, retrieval coordination, and record delivery. For more information or to schedule a walkthrough, visit therecordsco.com.

Media Contact

Meagan Shupert

info@therecordsco.com

888-270-5784

SOURCE: The Records Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-records-company-announces-filevine-and-litify-integrations-t-1223553