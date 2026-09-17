Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN): Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ: BNAI) Reports Filing of Cataneo Financial Statements and Provides Business Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) ("BEN" or the "Company"), an AI technology company powering intelligent engagement, today announced it has filed a Form 8-K/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission providing the financial statements required in connection with its acquisition of Cataneo GmbH, a Munich-based provider of media and advertising infrastructure software, which closed on June 30, 2026.

Key Cataneo Financial Highlights (Pre-Acquisition):

Cataneo's operating cash flow more than doubled to $1.85 million in fiscal 2025, up from $848,000 in fiscal 2024.

Cataneo's operating income more than doubled year over year to $726,065 in fiscal 2025, up from $345,725 in fiscal 2024, on revenue of $9.6 million.

Total contract liabilities - representing future revenue already billed or collected - grew approximately 19% to $4.5 million at year-end 2025, up from $3.8 million at year-end 2024.

The company continues to execute against its previously disclosed $900,000 annualized cost-synergy target for the Cataneo integration, with additional headcount-related savings identified since that guidance was issued.

"This filing gives investors a transparent look at the business we acquired," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer of BEN. "Cataneo converts its earnings into cash at a high rate, and its growing base of contracted, recurring revenue gives us real visibility into the business going forward. Integration with our conversational AI platform is progressing, and we see meaningful long-term opportunity in the media and advertising space."

The Cataneo financial information for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 referenced above is audited. Interim financial information as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2026, included in the Form 8-K/A, is unaudited.

"Cataneo's steady operating performance is a testament to the quality of its software solutions and strong product-market fit, and we look forward to sustained business momentum for Cataneo within BNAI," said Walid Khiari, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of BEN.

The filing follows closely on BEN and Cataneo's joint announcement at IBC2026 in Amsterdam earlier this month, where the companies unveiled conversational advertising technology designed to turn traditional commercial breaks into real-time, one-to-one interactions - letting viewers engage directly with AI agents embedded in broadcast and streaming content, rather than watching a static ad. Industry researcher Omdia projects global connected TV advertising revenue will grow from $44 billion in 2025 to $81 billion by 2030, a market BEN and Cataneo are positioning their combined technology to serve.

The acquisition brings Cataneo's MYDAS platform - which supports advertising sales, scheduling, traffic, and monetization for more than 1,000 media brands and over 200 broadcast and digital channels worldwide - into BEN's enterprise AI engagement portfolio.

The Form 8-K/A, including complete financial statements and notes, is available on the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) builds secure, enterprise-grade AI for the engagement layer between companies and consumers, connecting human intent to organizational data, workflows, and outcomes inside closed-loop, governed environments. For more information, visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

About Cataneo GmbH

Cataneo GmbH is a global provider of enterprise software for advertising sales, scheduling, traffic, and content management across linear, digital, and on-demand media. For more information, visit www.cataneo.de

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Statements other than historical fact - including those regarding the benefits and integration of the Cataneo acquisition and targeted synergies, the prospects for and future performance of BEN and Cataneo as a combined company, and the projected market size for TV advertising revenue - are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to realize the expected benefits of the Cataneo acquisition; the successful integration of Cataneo's technology, operations, and personnel; the Company's ability to expand its AI capabilities into new markets and applications; customer adoption and retention; competition; financial performance; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and subsequent filings. BEN undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)