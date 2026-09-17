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WKN: A2PL1S | ISIN: US2227955026 | Ticker-Symbol: CPZ1
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 09:30
24,000 Euro
-3,23 % -0,800
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COUSINS PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COUSINS PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40025,00009:49
24,40025,00007:32
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 22:15 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cousins Properties Announces Its Third Quarter 2026 Common Stock Dividend

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the third quarter of 2026. The third quarter dividend will be payable on October 15, 2026 to common shareholders of record on October 5, 2026.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risk and actual results may differ materially from projections. Readers should carefully review Cousins' financial statements and notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents Cousins files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. Cousins undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
404-407-1104
[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Properties

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.