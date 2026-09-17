McDonald's Corporation: Mcdonald's Marks 50 Consecutive Years Of Dividend Increases, Joining The Ranks Of Dividend Kings

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $1.93 per share, an increase of 4%

Milestone reflects ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders with five decades of durable growth and disciplined capital allocation

Company will provide further details on its next phase of growth at upcoming Investor Day on September 23, 2026

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.93 per share of common stock, a 4% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026. The new quarterly dividend of $1.93 per share is equivalent to $7.72 annually.

With this increase, McDonald's marks a golden milestone with its 50th consecutive year of dividend increases, reflecting the durability of its business model, the resiliency of its cash flow, and a commitment to sustainable dividend growth. McDonald's is now proudly crowned as one of the "Dividend Kings," an elite group of fewer than 60 U.S. public companies that have raised their annual dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

"This milestone is the result of decades-long commitment to maintaining our financial discipline and rewarding our shareholders," said Ian Borden, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. "It is also a reflection of the consistent hard work and partnership of our crew members, owner-operators and suppliers. We look forward to sharing more about our financial goals and next phase of growth at our upcoming Investor Day."

McDonald's will hold its 2026 Investor Day on September 23, 2026. The Company remains focused on delivering strong returns for shareholders through its consistent capital allocation philosophy of (i) investing in opportunities to grow the business and drive strong returns, including capital expenditures and investments in technology and other capabilities, (ii) prioritizing our dividend, and (iii) repurchasing shares with remaining free cash flow over time.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 45,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation