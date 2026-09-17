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WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 09:51
217,20 Euro
+0,32 % +0,70
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
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MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
217,20217,4009:51
217,20217,4009:51
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 23:00 Uhr
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McDonald's Corporation: Mcdonald's Marks 50 Consecutive Years Of Dividend Increases, Joining The Ranks Of Dividend Kings

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $1.93 per share, an increase of 4%

Milestone reflects ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders with five decades of durable growth and disciplined capital allocation

Company will provide further details on its next phase of growth at upcoming Investor Day on September 23, 2026

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.93 per share of common stock, a 4% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026. The new quarterly dividend of $1.93 per share is equivalent to $7.72 annually.

With this increase, McDonald's marks a golden milestone with its 50th consecutive year of dividend increases, reflecting the durability of its business model, the resiliency of its cash flow, and a commitment to sustainable dividend growth. McDonald's is now proudly crowned as one of the "Dividend Kings," an elite group of fewer than 60 U.S. public companies that have raised their annual dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

"This milestone is the result of decades-long commitment to maintaining our financial discipline and rewarding our shareholders," said Ian Borden, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. "It is also a reflection of the consistent hard work and partnership of our crew members, owner-operators and suppliers. We look forward to sharing more about our financial goals and next phase of growth at our upcoming Investor Day."

McDonald's will hold its 2026 Investor Day on September 23, 2026. The Company remains focused on delivering strong returns for shareholders through its consistent capital allocation philosophy of (i) investing in opportunities to grow the business and drive strong returns, including capital expenditures and investments in technology and other capabilities, (ii) prioritizing our dividend, and (iii) repurchasing shares with remaining free cash flow over time.

Upcoming Communications
For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 45,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.