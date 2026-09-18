Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gallium - Das Metall hinter dem KI-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 09:18 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lactips and SmartSolve Announce Global Strategic Partnership for Plastic-Free Packaging

Pioneering Packaging Innovation Across Two Continents

PARIS, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactips, a French innovator in 100% bio-based, water-soluble natural polymers, and SmartSolve, a U.S. pioneer in bio-based, water-soluble packaging, today announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate the shift away from plastic packaging.

The companies began collaborating in 2024, advancing PureNil 0 - the world's first 100% plastic-free, dispersible, printable, flexible packaging substrate - from development to commercial scale in under two years. Approved for direct food contact, PureNil 0 disperses rapidly in water without leaving microplastic residue, with customers across beauty, personal care, food and beverage markets. The partnership's roadmap extends beyond PureNil 0 to future bio-based, plastic-free packaging generations.

"Lactips gave us the one thing this industry has been missing: a truly plastic-free, water-soluble material that performs at commercial scale. What started as an R&D collaboration is now a long-term strategic partnership, and PureNil 0 is proof that plastic-free packaging isn't a future promise - it's here today." said Jonathan Jakubowski, CEO & Co-Founder at SmartSolve.

"Signing this exclusive agreement with SmartSolve marks a significant milestone in Lactips' global expansion.We are delighted to partner with SmartSolve, and I would like to deeply thank their team for their trust and for the energy they are bringing to accelerate the adoption of zero waste natural packaging solutions. Together, we have the opportunity to make a lasting positive impact on both industry practices and the environment," said Alexis von Tschammer, CEO at Lactips.

About Lactips

Lactips is a leader in the world of natural polymers that develops, produces and sells plastic-free, 100% bio-based plastic that is water-soluble and completely biodegradable in all environments. The company was founded in 2014 on the basis of research work carried out by Frédéric Prochazka, PhD, a research professor at Université de Saint-Étienne (UMR CNRS 5223). Lactips made a major transition to an industrial company in 2022 by opening its first production unit and welcoming Alexis von Tschammer as CEO. Lactips now has 40 employees. www.lactips.com

About SmartSolve

SmartSolve develops certified, bio-based, water-soluble packaging. The company specializes in water-soluble paper, labels and pouches, and is headquartered in a 55,000-square-foot facility in Bowling Green, Ohio. Co-founded in 2016 by Al Caperna and Jonathan Jakubowski, SmartSolve is one of the world's leading providers of patented, bio-based, water-soluble flexible packaging. www.smartsolve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lactips-and-smartsolve-announce-global-strategic-partnership-for-plastic-free-packaging-302882940.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.