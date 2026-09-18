Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: Krister Karlsson to leave his role as Deputy CEO and COO of SBB

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") today announces that Krister Karlsson, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), has decided, at his own request, to leave his position with the company after 10 years.

Krister Karlsson will remain in his current role for a transition period of six months to ensure an orderly handover of his responsibilities.



Krister Karlsson has held several senior positions at SBB and has played a central role in the company's development during his years with the company. He has been deeply involved both in building the business and in executing a number of strategically important transactions and organisational changes that have helped shape SBB into the company it is today.



"After many intense and rewarding years at SBB, I have decided that now is the right time for me to move on to new challenges. I am proud of what we have achieved together and convinced that the company has the right conditions to continue developing positively," says Krister Karlsson.



"Krister has been a highly valued colleague and an important part of SBB's management for many years. Through his strong commitment, business acumen and deep knowledge of the operations, he has played a significant role in the company's development. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for his valuable contributions to SBB and wish him every success in the next step of his career," says Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO of SBB.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-18 09:15 CEST.