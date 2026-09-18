Researchers from Algeria's Centre de Développement des Energies Renouvelables (CDER) have conducted a post-aging assessment of 30-year-old solar modules from US-based PV manufacturer Arco Solar that have been operating under hot-arid climate conditions and have found that they could still provide around 53% of the original power. Arco Solar was an early pioneer of commercial photovoltaics. As pv magazine reported in its coverage of Europe's oldest grid-connected PV system, the US company was among the world's largest module manufacturers in 1980, despite having an annual production capacity ...

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