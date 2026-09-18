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Dow Jones News
18.09.2026 09:45 Uhr
352 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
18-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
18/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 19/09/2033; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3317214XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

           Preference Share Linked Notes due 20/09/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3317221XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

           Preference Share Linked Notes due 20/09/2033; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3317221XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 

             5.415% Notes due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
                          to bearer of USD200,000 each)                  debt-like   XS3511039XXX   --  
                                             securities 

             5.418% Notes due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
                          to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 debt-like   XS3511195XXX   --  
             in excess thereof up to and including USD299,000)        securities 

             5.415% Notes due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
                          to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 debt-like   XS3511059XXX   --  
             in excess thereof up to and including USD299,000)        securities 

Issuer Name: Hadrian Funding 2026-1 PLC 

             Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 18/09/2073;   Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like   XS3441717XXX   --  
             any amount in excess thereof in integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities 

             Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 18/09/2073;   Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like   XS3441717XXX   --  
             any amount in excess thereof in integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1 each)               derivatives  XS3422477XXX   --  

             Securities due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1 each)               derivatives  XS3422477XXX   --  

             Securities due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1 each)               derivatives  XS3468805XXX   --  

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 

             Preference Share Linked Notes due 20/09/2032; fully paid;    Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral   debt-like   XS3448641XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)              securities 

             10.32% Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes due 18/09/  Debt and 
                          2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each debt-like   XS3449095XXX   --  
             and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Preference Share Linked Redemption Notes due 18/09/2029; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and     debt-like   XS3449094XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)          securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 

             Floating Rate Senior Notes due 20/09/2027; fully paid;     Debt and 
                          (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)       debt-like   XS3511220XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 

             3.57% Notes due 16/09/2041; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3431969XXX   --  
             EUR100,000 in excess thereof)                  securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 

             Series 2026-09 Floating Rate AUD Registered Covered Bonds due  Debt and 
                          20/09/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of     debt-like   AU3FN0114XXX   --  
             AUD10,000 each)                         securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 443622 
EQS News ID:  2401152 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2401152&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.