Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 18-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 19/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317214XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 20/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317221XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 20/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317221XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 5.415% Notes due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3511039XXX -- securities 5.418% Notes due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 debt-like XS3511195XXX -- in excess thereof up to and including USD299,000) securities 5.415% Notes due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 debt-like XS3511059XXX -- in excess thereof up to and including USD299,000) securities Issuer Name: Hadrian Funding 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 18/09/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3441717XXX -- any amount in excess thereof in integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 18/09/2073; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3441717XXX -- any amount in excess thereof in integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3422477XXX -- Securities due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3422477XXX -- Securities due 18/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3468805XXX -- Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 20/09/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3448641XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities 10.32% Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes due 18/09/ Debt and 2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each debt-like XS3449095XXX -- and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Redemption Notes due 18/09/2029; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3449094XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Floating Rate Senior Notes due 20/09/2027; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3511220XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 3.57% Notes due 16/09/2041; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3431969XXX -- EUR100,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society Series 2026-09 Floating Rate AUD Registered Covered Bonds due Debt and 20/09/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like AU3FN0114XXX -- AUD10,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443622 EQS News ID: 2401152 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)