DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.544 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14543904 CODE: CJ1P ISIN: LU2668197XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LEI Code: 2221000CD5HRISG4GK83 Sequence No.: 443632 EQS News ID: 2401314 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)