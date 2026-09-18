Jacobi Strategies: Jacobi selected by Aberdeen Portfolio Solutions Limited as a technology vendor to accelerate growth of its managed portfolio service

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi has been selected by Aberdeen Portfolio Solutions Limited (APSL) to enhance the discretionary fund manager's model portfolio capabilities.

Jacobi's institutional-grade Model Portfolio Management System (MPMS) will enhance and industrialise APSL's model portfolio rebalancing process, deliver advanced forward-looking analytics and complement its compliance and governance framework.

As part of their usage of Jacobi, APSL will integrate a range of proprietary models, tools and processes into their own private version of the software.

Mark Hopcroft, Head of Investment Solutions at Aberdeen Adviser, and responsible for the distribution, marketing and operations of Aberdeen MPS, says:

"Working with Jacobi represents an important step forward for our MPS proposition. This partnership enables us to further enhance the efficiency of our internal processes, supporting better outcomes for advisers and their clients. It reinforces our commitment to maintaining a robust, scalable and forward-looking MPS offering."

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacobi, says:

"We're excited to be working with Aberdeen to take their model portfolio capabilities to the next level. Our MPMS is built to bring efficiency and institutional-grade rigour to the entire investment process - from portfolio construction through to rebalancing and oversight. This partnership is about helping Aberdeen scale with confidence, deepen insight, and continue delivering strong outcomes for advisers and their clients."

About Jacobi

Jacobi is a global investment technology provider for multi-asset investment teams. Capabilities include model portfolio design, analysis, and client engagement. Its unique "open architecture" platform allows users to tailor private deployments of the platform by integrating their own code, models, data, analytics, and applications.

Founded in 2014, Jacobi provides its technology to top-tier investors across the globe, including some of the world's leading asset and wealth managers, pension funds, asset owners, and investment consultants. Jacobi has seen strong demand from wealth managers in need of 'institutional grade' MPMS technology.

www.jacobistrategies.com

About Aberdeen Portfolio Solutions Limited

Aberdeen Portfolio Solutions Limited is the discretionary investment manager responsible for the portfolio management, distribution and operations of the Aberdeen Managed Portfolio Service solutions.

Launched in 2011, Aberdeen MPS's offering has evolved to cater for a wider range of adviser and client needs. This includes the introduction of the Index, Sustainable and Sustainable Index ranges, as well as a standalone Money Market MPS and a tailored MPS proposition.

As at 31 March 2026, APSL is responsible for £3.4bn assets under management across all six MPS solutions.

Aberdeen Portfolio Solutions Limited is part of the Aberdeen Group, comprised of Aberdeen Group plc and its subsidiaries.

About Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen is a leading wealth and investments group, working to help millions of customers and clients turn their financial goals into reality. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen managed and administered £556bn of client and customer assets across its three core businesses - interactive investor, Adviser and Investments.

www.aberdeenplc.com

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