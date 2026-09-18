ADAMA Ltd.: ADAMA Appoints Dr. Zhigang Hao as President and CEO and Sammy Leibowitz as Chief Financial Officer

Global leadership experience and deep ADAMA expertise to support future growth

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the appointments of Dr. Zhigang Hao as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2026, and Sammy Leibowitz as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2026.

Dr. Hao succeeds Gaël Hili, who will assume the role of President of Seeds at Syngenta Group, effective November 1, 2026. Hili will lead Syngenta Group's combined Seeds portfolio across field crops and vegetable seeds and will continue to serve as a member of the Syngenta Group Leadership Team. Hili will also become Chairman of the Boards of ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and ADAMA Ltd., remaining closely connected to ADAMA and its long-term direction.

Dr. Hao joins ADAMA from Adisseo, a global specialty chemicals and animal nutrition company, where he currently serves as CEO. He is an accomplished global business leader with deep experience in operations, transformation and corporate governance, and in leading complex international businesses across multiple markets. He will relocate from France to Israel as he takes on the role.

Leibowitz returns to ADAMA from Syngenta Group, where he currently serves as Global Head of Performance Acceleration. Prior to joining Syngenta Group, he spent more than 13 years at ADAMA in senior leadership roles across finance, corporate development and strategy. During his previous tenure at ADAMA, he played a key role in shaping and implementing the company's transformation strategy.

Leibowitz succeeds Efrat Nagar, who will leave ADAMA on September 30 after 22 years with the company. During her career at ADAMA, Nagar held a broad range of senior finance leadership positions and served as a member of the Global ADAMA Leadership Team for five years, including three and a half years as CFO.

Hengde Qin, CEO of Syngenta Group: "Over the past two years, ADAMA has made important progress, strengthening the foundations of the business and establishing a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth. I would like to thank Gaël for his leadership, dedication and commitment to ADAMA and its people, and I am pleased that he will remain closely connected to the company as Chairman of the Boards."

"Dr. Hao brings deep global, operational and transformation experience that is highly relevant to ADAMA's next phase of delivering sustainable, profitable growth, while Sammy combines extensive financial and strategic experience with a deep understanding of ADAMA, its people and its business. I am confident their leadership will help ADAMA build on the progress already made and continue delivering against ADAMA's ambitions".

Dr. Zhigang Hao, incoming President and CEO of ADAMA: "I am excited to join ADAMA and build on the company's strong foundations and position in global agriculture. ADAMA is supported by talented people and deep expertise across the organization. Together with the Global ADAMA Leadership Team and our colleagues around the world, I look forward to further strengthening the company's performance, serving farmers and customers, and realizing the many opportunities ahead."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

ADAMA Contact:

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SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.