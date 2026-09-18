Wrexham AFC Names KNOX Hydration as Official Hydration Partner

Multi-year sponsorship brings together two challenger brands to support hydration, recovery and performance across the Club

WREXHAM, Wales, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrexham AFC and KNOX Hydration today announce a new multi-year partnership, naming KNOX the Club's Official Hydration Partner. The partnership brings together two brands with a shared challenger mindset, each taking on established categories and challenging the status quo.

As KNOX continues to disrupt the sports hydration category, its products will become part of the training and performance environment across Wrexham AFC's men's and women's first teams and Academy, with KNOX also serving as the naming rights partner of the Club's newly installed training pavilion.

"Wrexham AFC represents everything we look for in a partner: ambition, authenticity, community and a relentless drive to grow," said John Schaefer, CEO of KNOX Hydration. "The club's remarkable journey and its global connection with fans align closely with the KNOX mission as we continue our growth. This partnership gives us an opportunity to bring KNOX to a passionate new audience while supporting the players, supporters and communities that make Wrexham so special."

Recently launched in the UK and Europe, KNOX is a functional sports hydration brand built for athletes and active lifestyles. Formulated with electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins and minerals, KNOX's products support hydration, replenishment and recovery without sugar or caffeine. The partnership with Wrexham AFC comes as KNOX continues its global expansion, including its recent US launch.

Beyond supporting the Club's elite athletes, KNOX and Wrexham AFC share a commitment to encouraging communities to be more active and making hydration accessible to everyone, from professional athletes to children taking part in their first sport. Together, the organisations will explore opportunities to support participation, wellbeing and a more active community in Wrexham.

"I am delighted to announce KNOX Hydration as our new Official Hydration Partner. As an ambitious brand looking to make an impact both locally and globally, they share many of the values that have helped drive our journey in recent years, including a strong commitment to the community," said Michael Williamson, Wrexham AFC CEO. "We're excited to welcome KNOX to the Wrexham AFC family and look forward to working together to make a positive impact both on and off the pitch."

As Official Hydration Partner, KNOX will work closely with Kevin Mulholland, Wrexham AFC's Head of Performance & Sports Science, and the Club's wider sports science team to support player recovery and performance through hydration. KNOX's brand and products will also be visible around the team dugouts and dressing rooms at both the Racecourse Ground and The Rock, with further details on the Club's training pavilion to be announced in due course.

For more information on the partnership and Wrexham's 2026/27 season, follow @wrexham_afc and @knoxhydrate.

About KNOX Hydration

KNOX Hydration is a premium functional sports beverage created for people committed to being their best. Formulated with electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins and minerals, KNOX supports hydration, replenishment and recovery without sugar or caffeine. Through partnerships with some of the world's leading sports organizations and athletes, KNOX is building a global community inspired by performance, resilience and excellence. Trusted by elite athletes. Made for everyday life. For more information, please visit knoxhydrate.com.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after a historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk or follow @wrexham_afc.

KNOX Hydration: Mark Jacobs mark@knoxhydrate.com | WREXHAM AFC: Sarah Pressler sarahp@maximumeffort.com

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