BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.: When technology meets culture: BOE helps showcase Chinese intangible cultural heritage in London

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese display giant BOE is participating as the lead display technology partner at the "Reviving Craft - Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design Exhibition", which is hosted by Sun Media Group, during London Design Festival 2026. The exhibition, which opened on September 16 at Somerset House, marks BOE's third global presence at the flagship event, "Reflection of The Mind," following Paris in 2024 and Milan in 2025. Over the course of three years and across three cities, BOE constantly leverages innovative technology to empower digital storytelling and global communication of China's intangible cultural heritage (ICH). By merging technology with culture, it helps Chinese brands go global and offers a tangible, replicable model for Chinese tech enterprises expanding into international markets.

At this exhibition, BOE creates an immersive "ICH + Digital Technology" experience space with its diverse products, including transparent display, smart display, large LED display, and smart writing desk. The BOE Day and BOE Night events welcome big-name guests to explore cutting-edge display products and ICH digital innovations. As a culture-driven gathering, BOE Night serves as an open dialogue platform for tech enterprises and global partners, facilitating deeper engagement and value co-creation for Chinese tech enterprises on the international stage.

Si Da, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of BOE, said in his opening remarks that BOE is delighted to join hands once again with the "Reviving Craft" exhibition and come to London. "Marrying technology with culture is an important way for us to reach out to the world. We believe that globalization means more than spreading technology throughout the world; it is about integrating into local communities, contributing to them, and using technology to serve humanity's shared cultural memory and artistic creation." He added that BOE will stick to its distinctive "Technology + Culture" path to demonstrate how Chinese technology promotes international cultural exchanges.

While empowering Chinese culture going global, BOE continues to deepen its engagement in science, education, and sustainable development. It is the first Chinese technology company to endorse the UNESCO International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD), and partnered with UNESCO to build the Science Club Network in Africa and Asia-Pacific. Over a decade, BOE's "Light the Way Forward" educational charity initiative has helped build 156 smart classrooms in underserved areas of 10 provinces in China. BOE launched the industry's first sustainability brand "ONE" (Open Next Earth), and its net-zero factories and renewable energy practices were selected as climate action cases showcased at the 30th UNFCCC Climate Change Conference (COP30) and the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The company was also named to the 2024 Forbes China ESG 50 list.

BOE will adhere to the path of market-oriented development, internationalization, and specialization. Starting the next chapter in its global journey, it will continue to work together with global partners in a spirit of openness and inclusiveness, and present itself to users worldwide as an innovative and open brand committed to sustainability.

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