S3 Sensitivity Science: WORLD-FIRST, TRIPLE-ACTIVE TOOTHPASTE TECHNOLOGY HAILED AS LIFE CHANGING: CALMS, STRENGTHENS AND PROTECTS SENSITIVE TEETH WITH ONE FORMULATION

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today sees the official launch of S3 Sensitivity Science, the first sensitivity toothpaste providing a ground-breaking three-in-one formula proven to calm sensitive teeth, strengthen enamel and protect against future damage.

For decades toothpaste formulas have focused on one mode of action, driving the one in three people living with dental sensitivity to choose between minimising their dental pain, strengthening their teeth or protecting them; never all three.

What makes S3 Sensitivity Science unique is its patent-pending S3 Repair Technology - a three-in-one combination of complimentary active ingredients that come together to deliver a complete approach to sensitive care.

S3 has been independently tested at the University of Reading, with testers comparing their daily sensitive toothpaste to the market leading sensitive brand. The results showed that S3 Sensitivity Science occludes (blocks) 100% of dentine tubules - the tiny channels that when exposed can cause sensitivity, compared to the market leading brand's 84%. For a consumer, this results in a meaningful difference in relief.

In another independent consumer study, S3 was tested on users of the market leading brand and 90% reported improved sensitivity compared with the market leader.

Most noted an improvement in their tooth sensitivity within seven days.

The three-in-one science behind S3 Repair Technology

? CALM: Potassium Nitrate (5% inclusion) works to calm the nerves that are triggered by sensitive events

? STRENGTHEN: Nano-hydroxyaptite (10%) occludes the dentine tubules to strengthen the weakened areas that are prone to sensitivity

? PROTECT: Biomimetic-hydroxyapatite (5%) and fluoride (1450ppm) forms an acid-resistant invisible barrier around the tooth surface to protect teeth from daily wear

S3's development team has deep rooted expertise in dental sensitivity. It includes former Sensodyne scientists, a panel of leading practising dentists and healthcare entrepreneurs. Such is the strong level of confidence in S3 that the brand is not only endorsed by dentists, but more than 20 independent practitioners have invested their own money to bring it to market.

Dentist Dr. Victoria Sampson explains why S3 could be life changing: "Sensitivity is one of the most common things patients raise with me. What stands out about S3 is the Triple Active approach - calm, strengthen and protect - built on genuine science rather than a single ingredient."

S3 Sensitivity Science is available now from www.s3sensitivity.com. RRP £19.99 or speak to your dentist.

Background information: S3 Sensitivity Science is a new UK-based oral care brand. The S3 Repair Technology patent application is currently pending. All efficacy references are based on an independent consumer trial of 52 patients, in-vitro studies with the University of Reading, and external and ingredient-level clinical literature.

Press office: The S3 Sensitive Science press office is managed by Positive Communications.

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