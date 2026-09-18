Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gallium - Das Metall hinter dem KI-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 10:54 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

S3 Sensitivity Science: WORLD-FIRST, TRIPLE-ACTIVE TOOTHPASTE TECHNOLOGY HAILED AS LIFE CHANGING: CALMS, STRENGTHENS AND PROTECTS SENSITIVE TEETH WITH ONE FORMULATION

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today sees the official launch of S3 Sensitivity Science, the first sensitivity toothpaste providing a ground-breaking three-in-one formula proven to calm sensitive teeth, strengthen enamel and protect against future damage.

For decades toothpaste formulas have focused on one mode of action, driving the one in three people living with dental sensitivity to choose between minimising their dental pain, strengthening their teeth or protecting them; never all three.

What makes S3 Sensitivity Science unique is its patent-pending S3 Repair Technology - a three-in-one combination of complimentary active ingredients that come together to deliver a complete approach to sensitive care.

S3 has been independently tested at the University of Reading, with testers comparing their daily sensitive toothpaste to the market leading sensitive brand. The results showed that S3 Sensitivity Science occludes (blocks) 100% of dentine tubules - the tiny channels that when exposed can cause sensitivity, compared to the market leading brand's 84%. For a consumer, this results in a meaningful difference in relief.

In another independent consumer study, S3 was tested on users of the market leading brand and 90% reported improved sensitivity compared with the market leader.

Most noted an improvement in their tooth sensitivity within seven days.

The three-in-one science behind S3 Repair Technology

? CALM: Potassium Nitrate (5% inclusion) works to calm the nerves that are triggered by sensitive events
? STRENGTHEN: Nano-hydroxyaptite (10%) occludes the dentine tubules to strengthen the weakened areas that are prone to sensitivity
? PROTECT: Biomimetic-hydroxyapatite (5%) and fluoride (1450ppm) forms an acid-resistant invisible barrier around the tooth surface to protect teeth from daily wear

S3's development team has deep rooted expertise in dental sensitivity. It includes former Sensodyne scientists, a panel of leading practising dentists and healthcare entrepreneurs. Such is the strong level of confidence in S3 that the brand is not only endorsed by dentists, but more than 20 independent practitioners have invested their own money to bring it to market.

Dentist Dr. Victoria Sampson explains why S3 could be life changing: "Sensitivity is one of the most common things patients raise with me. What stands out about S3 is the Triple Active approach - calm, strengthen and protect - built on genuine science rather than a single ingredient."

S3 Sensitivity Science is available now from www.s3sensitivity.com. RRP £19.99 or speak to your dentist.

Background information: S3 Sensitivity Science is a new UK-based oral care brand. The S3 Repair Technology patent application is currently pending. All efficacy references are based on an independent consumer trial of 52 patients, in-vitro studies with the University of Reading, and external and ingredient-level clinical literature.

Press office: The S3 Sensitive Science press office is managed by Positive Communications.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-first-triple-active-toothpaste-technology-hailed-as-life-changing-calms-strengthens-and-protects-sensitive-teeth-with-one-formulation-302883098.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.