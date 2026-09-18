Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: SDLG Shines at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, Opening a New Chapter in the Indian Market with Leading The Shift

LINYI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / From September 15 to 18, 2026, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, the largest and most influential construction machinery event in South Asia, was grandly held at the India Expo Centre, Delhi. Under the theme "Leading The Shift," SDLG made a stunning appearance at Booth B31, Hall 16, with a full-scenario product matrix of 12 models deeply customized for the Indian market. This marks not only SDLG's first independent exhibition after launching standalone brand operations in India, but also a milestone moment as the company steps into a brand-new development stage after 19 years of deep cultivation in the Indian market.

Industry Leaders Gather to Discuss a New Globalization Landscape

Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Association, and Wu Peiguo, Vice President and Secretary-General, were invited to participate in SDLG's exhibition series events. President Su Zimeng attended SDLG's opening ceremony and new product launch on the exhibition's opening day and delivered a speech.

On behalf of the China Construction Machinery Association, President Su Zimeng extended warm congratulations to SDLG on its successful participation in the exhibition. He noted that the global construction machinery market is undergoing profound structural adjustments, with green and intelligent technologies having become irreversible mainstream trends. Deepening global layout and advancing localized operations have become critical pathways for companies to build international competitiveness and achieve high-quality development. He highly praised leading Chinese enterprises represented by SDLG, which are steadily advancing the upgrade from "product export" to "system export," demonstrating a long-term, value-focused strategic commitment and earning international recognition for Chinese construction machinery brands. He expressed his expectation that SDLG will continue to uphold its spirit of openness and collaboration, working with global partners to build a mutually beneficial and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

General Manager's Speech: Deepening the Indian Market, Building a Green and Intelligent Future Together

Wen Degang, General Manager of SDLG, delivered a speech at the exhibition site, extending a warm welcome and heartfelt gratitude to all guests, partners, and media friends present. He stated that after more than 50 years of development, SDLG's products are now sold to over 140 countries and regions worldwide, and the company is currently the only enterprise in China's construction machinery industry to have received the "EFQM Global Award." With electrification and internationalization becoming new industry trends, SDLG offers new energy solutions covering all technical routes including pure electric, battery swapping, and various forms of hybrid, while continuously advancing its global layout and localized operations.

Wen Degang emphasized that India is a key pillar of SDLG's internationalization strategy. The company is firmly advancing localized development and, leveraging its 12 established local channels and machine and parts warehouse, has achieved full coverage of its sales and service network across India. The India factory has also been completed, which will truly bring India-manufactured SDLG wheel loaders to Indian customers. In the future, SDLG will continue to work hand in hand with its partners to integrate outstanding products and services into India's high-quality economic and social development, jointly writing a new chapter of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

12 Products Make a Grand Debut, Full-Scenario Matrix Covering Diverse Working Conditions

At this exhibition, SDLG brought 12 products tailored for Indian customers, fully covering three core segments: earthmoving machinery, mining equipment, and electrified equipment. All exhibits strictly comply with Indian regulations and noise limit standards, featuring low fuel consumption, easy maintenance, and high reliability, fully adapting to all scenarios in India including municipal infrastructure, mining, precision operations, and green construction.

Among them, the electrified series includes 23-tonne pure electric excavators and multiple electric wheel loaders, precisely aligning with India's green infrastructure trend; the heavy-duty mining matrix brings together large excavators, large wheel loaders, and motor graders to provide one-stop integrated solutions; the general construction machinery range covers multiple excavators from mini size to 35-tonne class, meeting all-level working condition demands from precision operations to large-scale infrastructure.

At the exhibition site, SDLG launched three models exclusively for the Indian market: the electrification benchmark E6225HEV, designed for green construction scenarios with a high-capacity battery supporting long-hour operation and fast charging; the infrastructure workhorse E6210Hi, equipped with a pilot variable hydraulic system balancing high efficiency and fuel economy; and the heavy-duty mining tool E6505H, deeply customized for working conditions such as operations paired with large mining trucks and hard rock stripping, featuring strong power and outstanding durability.

Appreciation Dinner and Dealer Awarding Ceremony Successfully Held, with Continuous On-Site Equipment Handovers and Popular Interactive Activities

During the exhibition, SDLG grandly hosted an appreciation dinner and concurrently held a dealer awarding ceremony, officially awarding outstanding dealers. This marks a solid step forward in the construction of SDLG's channel system in the Indian market. The on-site atmosphere was warm, further deepening mutual trust and cooperation with Indian partners.

Meanwhile, the booth was always bustling with visitors, with continuous on-site equipment handovers. Multiple batches of customers completed equipment orders on site, with intended orders reaching hundreds of units, fully demonstrating the Indian market's high recognition of SDLG's products and brand. Cultural performances with authentic Indian local flair and multiple rounds of interactive activities attracted a large number of customers to stop by and participate, creating a warm atmosphere that further brought SDLG closer to its Indian customers and partners.

19 Years of Deep Cultivation, Stepping into a New Phase of Full Independent Operations

SDLG has cultivated the Indian market for 19 years, earning widespread trust with reliable quality and comprehensive service. In 2026, SDLG officially launched independent operations for its sales and service business in India, with full standalone operations scheduled for 2027. Meanwhile, SDLG's India CKD plant is scheduled to officially commence production in Q4 2026, which will further enhance local manufacturing capacity and provide Indian customers with more efficient and timely delivery and service support.

From the first batch of products entering India in 2007 to the launch of independent operations and local manufacturing in 2026, every step SDLG has taken in the Indian market has been solid and steady. In the future, leveraging the operational system of SDLG India, SDLG will provide all partners with more competitive products, more timely parts supply, and more professional service support, working together to seize new opportunities in India's market development and share in a new future of green and intelligent industry.

Media Contact

Organization: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

Contact Person Name: Jin Zhang

Website: https://www.sdlg.com/

Email: jin.zhang@sdlg.com

City: Linyi City

Country: China

SOURCE: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sdlg-shines-at-bauma-conexpo-india-2026-opening-a-new-chapter-in-the-i-1223559