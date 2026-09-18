After 22 years and more than 1,300 completed projects, a Bradenton tile and shower contractor is publishing what it has learned, starting with the part homeowners never see.

Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Most contractors finish a project and move on to the next one. For Vlad Leynter, owner of VL Pro Construction, every finished bathroom has always had another job attached to it, the one that could come from the homeowner's recommendation. That philosophy has carried the Florida Gulf Coast contractor to an uncommon milestone: 22 years in business, more than 1,300 completed projects, and a 5.0 rating from over 100 clients.

VL Pro Construction Marks 22 Years in Business With More Than 1,300 Completed Tile, Shower and Flooring Projects

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"When your next customer might be standing in the bathroom you're finishing today, you look at the details differently," Leynter said. "We built this company around one idea: do work people are comfortable putting their own name behind."

VL Pro Construction specializes in custom showers, tile and natural stone, and hard surface flooring throughout Bradenton, Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto, Ellenton, Parrish, Venice, Nokomis, Longboat Key, Siesta Key and Anna Maria Island.

After more than two decades in the trade, Leynter says the company's biggest competitive advantage isn't a material or a design trend. It's trust.

The Work Customers Never See

Homeowners see the tile, the stone, the glass and the fixtures. What they don't see usually matters more: waterproofing, drainage, substrate preparation and the installation system beneath the finished surface.

That, Leynter said, is where homeowners make their most expensive mistake.

"The cheapest shower can look exactly like the expensive shower on day one," he said. "The difference is what happens years later."

Tile and shower remodels rank among the least transparent categories in home improvement. Bids vary by thousands of dollars with no visible explanation, and the reason is usually hidden behind the drywall.

VL Pro Construction is a Schluter-certified installer and a member of the National Tile Contractors Association. Every shower is built to a full waterproofing standard, Schluter systems, linear drains, built-in niches and benches, and every installation carries 100% full warranty coverage. The company is BBB A+ rated and fully licensed and insured in the State of Florida.

Those credentials aren't decoration. They describe a standard the market often skips.

Turning 22 Years Into 22 Lessons

To mark its 22nd anniversary, the company is turning some of what it has learned across 1,300-plus projects into a resource homeowners can use before hiring anyone.

The free 22-Point Bathroom Renovation Guide walks homeowners through waterproofing, contractor selection, tile and stone, flooring preparation and project planning, the decisions that are easiest to overlook before demolition begins.

"An educated homeowner is actually easier to work with," Leynter said. "We'd rather someone understand what they're paying for and ask us hard questions than choose a contractor based on one number at the bottom of a quote."

Owner-Run, Not Crew-Dispatched

VL Pro Construction Marks 22 Years in Business with More than 1,300 Completed Tile, Shower and Flooring Projects

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Beyond the waterproofing standard, two things separate VL Pro Construction from most Gulf Coast tile and flooring contractors.

The first is how the work is run. This is a family-owned business where the owner is on the project. Clients get a direct line rather than a call center, and the company is known for 24/7 responsiveness during active builds. When questions come up mid-project, homeowners reach the person actually doing the work.

The second is the consultation. VL Pro Construction offers free in-home design consultations with no sales pressure, including telling homeowners when a cheaper material or a smaller scope is the right call. Honest recommendations are the point, not the largest invoice.

That precision draws notice from people who know exactly what to look for. Paul Lipowicz, a 20-year veteran of the trade, hired VL Pro Construction for a marble backsplash and praised the accuracy of the work.

The Next Referral

Materials have changed considerably since 2004. Bathrooms have become more sophisticated. Tile has gotten larger. Curbless showers, linear drains and highly customized spaces are now common requests.

The company's growth philosophy hasn't changed with them: build the current project as if the next customer will come from it.

After 1,300-plus projects, that next referral is still the one VL Pro Construction considers most important.

Before You Remodel, Check These 22 Things

VL Pro Construction has compiled 22 lessons from 22 years and more than 1,300 projects into a free homeowner's guide covering custom showers, bathroom renovations, tile, natural stone and flooring.

Get the Free Guide: 22 Things We Wish Every Homeowner Knew Before Renovating



Homeowners can click the link above to request the guide by entering their email address, and the PDF will be delivered directly by email.

To mark 22 years, VL Pro Construction is also offering $1,000 off your next project, along with a free in-home design consultation.

See VL Pro Construction's custom shower, tile and flooring services, follow the company on Instagram, and read client reviews on Google.

About VL Pro Construction

Founded in 2004, VL Pro Construction is a family-owned tile, stone and flooring contractor based in Bradenton, Florida, serving the greater Bradenton-Sarasota Gulf Coast. The company specializes in custom shower construction, tile and natural stone installation, and hard surface flooring. It is a Schluter-certified installer, a member of the National Tile Contractors Association, BBB A+ rated, and fully licensed and insured in the State of Florida. VL Pro Construction has completed more than 1,300 projects and holds a 5.0 rating from over 100 clients, with 100% full warranty coverage on every installation.



For inquiries or more information, contact VL Pro Construction at (941) 203-1020 or info@vlproco.com.

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