Hong Kong SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), a member of the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global (GoGlobal Task Force), will lead a delegation on a seven-day visit to Canada starting September 20 to support Mainland enterprises in expanding their global business.

As one of the outbound missions under the supervision of the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK Ms Loretta Lee will lead the delegation comprising Chinese Mainland companies in sustainability and life and health sciences on a visit to Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. The visit aims to help Chinese Mainland enterprises understand the local ecosystems and precisely align their go-global needs, while attracting Canadian businesses in these strategic sectors to invest in Hong Kong, thereby driving new growth impetus.

Ms Lee said, "Canada is globally recognised for its exceptional research talent, clean technology leadership, and established life sciences ecosystem. As more Mainland green technology and life and health sciences enterprises pursue international growth through Hong Kong, they bring not only capital and access to one of the world's largest markets, but also serve as ideal partners for Canadian companies seeking to explore Asia and beyond. We are keen to build fresh synergies with Canadian businesses to strengthen innovation, collaboration, and investment flows."

During the visit, the delegation will meet with local institutions, chambers of commerce, and industry associations. They will also hold targeted discussions with leading Canadian green tech and healthcare enterprises, visit universities and research parks, and take part in sector-specific roundtables and business networking sessions.

Hashtag: InvestHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314963