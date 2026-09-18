Chinese cell prices fell for a third consecutive week as the export-buying rush faded and lower wafer and silver prices eased cost pressure. Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon M10 cell prices fell 2.29% week on week to $0.0469/W, while FOB China TOPCon 210R cell prices declined 1.72% to $0.0458/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Sept. 15. M10 and 210R cell prices are now approximately 12% below their late-August peaks but remain around 20% and 18% above their Aug. 4 levels, respectively. Restocking by overseas buyers ahead of the U.S. Section 232 measures, set to take ...

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