UPM-Kymmene Oyj: The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to WISA Group Plc's demerger and listing prospectus: Lasse von Hertzen appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of WISA Group Plc

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the exchange) September 18, 2026 at 12:20 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on September 18, 2026, approved a supplement to the Finnish language demerger and listing prospectus concerning the partial demerger of UPM-Kymmene Corporation ("UPM") and application of the shares in WISA Group Plc ("WISA") to be admitted for trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The planned completion date of the demerger ("Demerger") is October 31, 2026. Trading in the shares of WISA on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to begin on November 2, 2026, or as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.

UPM will publish the supplement to the prospectus on behalf of WISA. The supplement relates to the appointment of Lasse von Hertzen as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the member of Group Leadership Team of WISA Group Plc, made by the Board of Directors of UPM. Von Hertzen was previously appointed as the interim CFO of WISA. WISA's Group Leadership Team composition was originally announced on July 16, 2026, in connection with the publication of the demerger and listing prospectus. The supplement also includes other technical amendments.

After the appointment of the CFO, the planned composition of WISA's Group Leadership Team is the following:

Tuija Suur-Hamari (President and CEO)

Pia Helminen (Senior Vice President, HR)

Saara-Maria Helminen (Senior Vice President, General Counsel)

Lasse von Hertzen (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Kristiina Jaaranen (Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sustainability and Communications)

Susanna Rinne (Senior Vice President, Sales)

Juhani Tenhunen (Senior Vice President, Operations)

The persons appointed to WISA's Group Leadership Team will continue in their current positions at UPM until the completion of the Demerger, in connection with which the appointments will come into effect.

The Finnish-language supplement and its unofficial English translation will be available, together with the previously published demerger and listing prospectus and its unofficial English translation, as of September 17, 2026, at www.upm.fi/jakautuminen and www.upm.com/demerger.

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UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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Important information

The distribution of this announcement may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares in UPM or WISA in any jurisdiction. Any securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. No securities referred to herein have been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon, or endorsed the merit of, the partial demerger of UPM or the accuracy or the adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

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https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/the-finnish-financial-supervisory-authority-has-approved-a-supplement-to-wisa-group-plc-s-demerger-a,c4397729

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