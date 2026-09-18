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PR Newswire
18.09.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Centron and Tsinghua University Sign R&D Collaboration Agreement

Turning Real Production-Line Challenges into Research Questions

WUXI, China, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centron signed an industry-academia-research cooperation agreement with the team of Professor Zhang Xiangyu from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Tsinghua University during the 2026 Xishan Technology Transfer Conference held on Sept. 15 in Wuxi.

The agreement was signed under the Xishan-Tsinghua industry-academia collaboration program, which promotes cooperation through a practical model in which enterprises raise questions, universities contribute research-based approaches, and the market tests results in application.

In adhesive dispensing, the main challenge is rarely a single piece of equipment. It lies in process consistency, where dispensing volume, path, cycle time and substrate condition are closely coupled. Addressing such issues requires not only experimental data, but also long-term validation under real production conditions.

Centron has accumulated application and validation experience in dispensing, potting and trickle impregnation across manufacturing scenarios including automotive body shop, final assembly, battery pack production and e-drive applications. Tsinghua University's Department of Mechanical Engineering brings strengths in fluid control, precision equipment and engineering research methods. This type of collaboration helps connect production-side conditions with structured research tools.

For customers, what matters is not only individual equipment performance, but also consistency, traceability and reliability across the production line. Cooperation between industry and academia can help shorten the path between technical verification and practical application, supporting more stable process solutions in demanding manufacturing environments.

More broadly, such collaboration creates a closer link between the laboratory and the factory floor, allowing research to engage earlier with manufacturing constraints and practical challenges to return earlier to the research stage. Over time, that connection can become an important part of how industrial know-how and engineering research reinforce each other.

About Centron
Centron is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales and customer service, dedicated to delivering advanced, reliable and precise dispensing, potting and trickle impregnation solutions for the automotive, e-mobility, energy storage battery and industrial manufacturing sectors. Building on its continued investment in process automation and digital traceability, Centron supports customers in achieving consistent quality performance and efficient operations at scale.

For more information, please visit www.centronsys.com/en/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centron-and-tsinghua-university-sign-rd-collaboration-agreement-302883141.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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