Novarex Capital Partners Closes Second Financing Round With 16 Million Pounds Raised

Novarex Capital Partners has completed its second financing round, generating 16 million pounds at a stated return of 20 percent, with a further round planned at 16.5 percent.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Novarex Capital Partners has announced the completion of its second financing round, marking a further stage in the company's structured capital programme. The round generated 16 million pounds and was completed on terms providing a stated return of 20 percent.

The completion follows the company's initial five-million-pound funding round, which established the first stage of its capital programme. With the second round now closed, total funding generated across the two completed rounds stands at 21 million pounds.

The capital programme supports the working capital requirements of an SRA-regulated law firm engaged in the preparation of eligible claims. The underlying firm operates in accordance with applicable SRA standards and maintains professional indemnity insurance.

The second financing round represents a substantive expansion of the funding activity previously announced by Novarex Capital Partners. The progression from the initial five-million-pound round to a 16-million-pound second round reflects the continued development of the company's funding programme and its stated corporate objectives.

The company has also confirmed that a further financing round is planned. The next round is expected to be structured around a stated return of 16.5 percent. Further details concerning the timing, structure and other terms of that round have not been released.

Novarex Capital Partners is maintaining a sequential approach to its financing activity, with each completed round forming part of a broader capital programme. The company has stated that the programme is being advanced in accordance with its operational requirements and the activities supported by the underlying regulated legal firm.

The underlying legal operation focuses on eligible claims that meet established criteria and maintains a pipeline of contracted work. Client money handling and case processes are conducted within the applicable regulatory framework.

The second-round completion therefore constitutes a further corporate milestone for Novarex Capital Partners. The 16-million-pound financing represents a material increase in the capital generated during the initial stage of the programme, while the planned subsequent round provides the next phase of the company's stated funding activity.

The company has not released additional information regarding the identities of financing participants or the detailed contractual structure of the completed round. No further terms concerning the forthcoming round are being disclosed at this stage.

Novarex Capital Partners is a London-based specialist introduction platform focused on private credit, litigation finance and structured capital. The company identifies and introduces private-market opportunities to sophisticated investors and operates within a framework centred on structured access, defined transaction parameters and long-term capital relationships.

The completion of the second financing round records the latest stage in Novarex Capital Partners' capital programme. With 16 million pounds generated in the second round and a further round planned, the company is continuing to progress its financing activities in support of its stated corporate objectives.

Novarex Capital Partners is a London based, specialist introduction platform focused on private credit, litigation finance, and structured capital. We identify and introduce non-market-correlated opportunities to sophisticated investors seeking curated access to private markets. Our approach is grounded in clarity, control, and alignment with long-term investors seeking resilient performance across cycles.

Media Contact

Organization: Novarex Capital Partners

Contact Person Name: Jane Claude

Website: https://novarexcapital.com/

Email: welcome@novarexcapital.com

Contact Number: +442045773888

Address: International House, 142 Cromwell Road, London, England, SW7 4EF

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Novarex Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/novarex-capital-partners-closes-second-financing-round-with-16-million-1223560