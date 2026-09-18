Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - 1540542 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it will hold an annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on October 29, 2026. The Meeting will be conducted, among other matters, to approve and ratify the private placement offering of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $125,000 that was completed on June 18, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Company is required to obtain "minority approval" for the Private Placement as the Private Placement was considered a related party transaction under applicable securities laws.

Full details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting will be set out in the management information circular, which will be filed on SEDAR+ and distributed to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company including statements regarding timing of the proposed Meeting and shareholder approval of the Private Placement. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the risk the Private Placement will not receive the requisite shareholder approval. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314920