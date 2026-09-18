Manufacturers from two of the world's largest solar markets, India and the United States, have entered a five-year commercialization partnership to produce perovskite-silicon tandem modules. The agreement is between California-based perovskite specialist Caelux and Indian module manufacturer Grew Solar, which is based in Gujarat. Grew Solar will combine Caelux's perovskite-coated glass with its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology to create what the companies call "hybrid-tandem" solar modules featuring two energy-producing layers. The product line will include Grew Solar's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...