Spanish energy company Moeve has officially inaugurated construction of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, which will comprise two production hubs in Huelva and Cádiz, southern Spain. The €3 billion ($3.45 billion) project could eventually produce 300,000 metric tons of renewable hydrogen per year. Construction began in March on the first phase of the project in Palos de la Frontera, Huelva. The initial installation will feature 300 MW of electrolyzer capacity, with the potential to expand to 405 MW, and is expected to produce between 45,000 and 50,000 metric tons of renewable hydrogen annually. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...